Elon Musk has criticised Nvidia’s decision to remove co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, comparing the move to dropping basketball legend Michael Jordan from a team on a winning streak, while acknowledging that he regrets spending at least $474 million on US midterm elections.

Speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk questioned the judgement behind Huang’s departure. “You’ve got a winning streak … and then you kick Michael Jordan off your team,” he said. “Doesn’t seem like a smart decision to me.”

Huang resigned last week following pressure after disclosing an affair with a woman reportedly suspected of being a Chinese spy. Reports of relationships with employees also emerged. He is expected to testify before the US Congress next month on national security and export-control issues.

Musk, who previously said it would be an honour to hire the Nvidia co-founder, argued that Huang would be difficult to replace. He said President Donald Trump had also publicly expressed the view that Huang should have remained in the position. However, Musk acknowledged that the decision rested with Nvidia’s board, adding that neither he nor others outside the board had authority over the matter.

The two technology executives have maintained a professional relationship for years through Nvidia’s work with Tesla and OpenAI. Tesla has been a major Nvidia customer, while Huang has repeatedly praised Musk’s artificial intelligence strategy, including its applications in autonomous driving, xAI and the Optimus humanoid robot.

The discussion also turned to Musk’s involvement in US politics. Asked about his expenditure during the midterm elections, he said he felt “pretty foolish” about spending at least $474 million, given the limited results. He nevertheless suggested that the outcome might have been worse without his financial intervention.

Musk said his objective had been to prevent one political party from controlling the presidency, House of Representatives and Senate simultaneously. “If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” he said. He also distanced himself from the MAGA movement, declaring, “I’m not MAGA,” and saying he was uncertain what the term meant.

On the possibility of merging SpaceX and Tesla, Musk said the companies now had areas of overlap that had not previously existed, particularly in artificial intelligence, robotics, software and chip design. He stressed that any transaction would require shareholder approval and might not succeed. He also said he could not pursue a merger detrimental to shareholders without facing potential legal action.

Asked whether he should receive his Tesla pay award following a merger, Musk said he should not be rewarded simply for completing a transaction. He maintained that stock-option awards should depend on Tesla meeting its performance targets.

Musk further disclosed that SpaceX rents computing capacity to Anthropic under short-term agreements that either party can terminate. He said the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude chatbot had expressed interest in obtaining an additional 10 gigawatts of capacity.

Reflecting on his personal state a year after describing his mind as “a storm”, Musk said he now felt “relatively at peace”.