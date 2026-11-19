Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Wei Huaxiang and Pathfinder Foundation founder Milinda Moragoda have discussed expanding cooperation between Chinese institutions and the Sri Lankan policy organisation, identifying agriculture, artificial intelligence, trade and human-elephant conflict as potential areas for closer engagement.

During their meeting, Ambassador Wei outlined several areas in which Chinese expertise could support Sri Lanka’s development priorities. These included upgrading agricultural practices through Chinese technology and know-how, advancing discussions towards a China-Sri Lanka free trade agreement, facilitating technology transfers and trade, and sharing expertise in artificial intelligence. He also expressed interest in applying experience from China’s Yunnan Province to address human-elephant conflict in Sri Lanka.

The discussions build on a relationship between the Pathfinder Foundation and Chinese institutions that dates back several years. A significant milestone was the establishment of the China-Sri Lanka Cooperation Studies Centre (CSLCSC) in October 2015, which provided an institutional platform for developing academic and policy engagement between the two countries.

Since then, cooperation has expanded through international conferences, academic and scholarly exchanges, joint publications and collaborative research. The Pathfinder Foundation currently maintains 10 active memoranda of understanding with Chinese think tanks, universities, research institutions and other organisations.

During the meeting, Moragoda briefed the ambassador on the foundation’s collaborative work with Chinese institutions, including research organisations, think tanks and educational establishments. He expressed the foundation’s readiness to work with the Chinese Embassy to advance areas of mutual interest and agreed to continue discussions on possible joint initiatives.

Moragoda also invited Ambassador Wei to participate in the Pathfinder Ambassador’s Roundtable, a regular forum through which foreign heads of mission share their experiences and strategies for strengthening bilateral relations. The invitation provides an additional opportunity for diplomatic engagement beyond the foundation’s existing institutional partnerships.

The meeting also highlighted the foundation’s recent publications and research activities. Moragoda presented Ambassador Wei with a copy of the report on the Colombo Maritime Dialogue, concluded in May 2026, together with a selection of Pathfinder publications, including translated works.

Engagement between the foundation and leading Chinese institutions continued during 2026 through several exchanges, further widening the scope of their cooperation. Looking towards 2027, both sides anticipate further expansion of the relationship, including trilateral initiatives involving the Pathfinder Foundation, Chinese institutions and partners from third countries.

Such arrangements would extend the foundation’s existing bilateral engagement into broader collaborative frameworks, although the specific initiatives and participating countries have yet to be identified.

The Chinese Embassy delegation included Counsellor Mei Jing and Second Secretary Jin Enze. The Pathfinder Foundation was represented by its Chairman, Ambassador (Retd.) Bernard Goonetilleke; Director, Ambassador (Retd.) Ahmed Jawad; and Consultant for Strategic Communications, G S Godakanda.