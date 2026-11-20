The second issue of the digital journal Entrecuido—the result of a strategic collaboration between the Center for the Study of the Care Economy (CEECUIDA) and the Department of Global South Feminisms at the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research—breaks onto the intellectual and activist scene to spark an urgent debate: the geopolitics of care as a territory of political contention in the face of the civilizational crisis of contemporary capitalism. Compiled through the collective work of researchers, community members, union leaders, and academics from Nuestra America and the Global South, the publication seeks to dismantle liberal and technocratic views of care in order to restore its political, economic, and territorial depth. Far from being a private matter or a niche welfare issue, the journal examines social reproduction as the material condition upon which life, production, and the possibilities for the emancipation of peoples are sustained.

Reproductive Labor at the Crossroads: 21st-Century Fascism and the Global South

Understanding care in the peripheries requires analyzing the transformations of the current phase of capitalism, conceptualized as hyperimperialism. In this context of crisis and capitalist restructuring, the offensive against the working classes is not limited to the strictly productive or commercial sphere but directly attacks the sphere of social reproduction. As Nuria Giniger points out, the rise of 21st-century fascism and hyperliberalism seeks to impose a new social discipline through the unregulated extension of the workday, the intensification of production tasks, and the intentional dismantling of the state’s redistributive function. In the face of budget cuts, the cancellation of gender programs, and the austerity imposed by foreign debt blackmail in the Global South, the biological and material costs of sustaining life fall entirely on households.

Within this mechanism of structural precariousness, neocolonial states develop strategies to minimize the costs of social reproduction as much as possible. As Harleen Kaur explains in her analysis of the struggles of more than six million women community workers in health, education, and nutrition in India (Anganwadi, ASHA, and school feeding programs), governments have historically sought to normalize care under the institutional categories of ‘volunteerism’ or ‘sacred service.’ By paying meager ‘honoraria’ or ‘incentives’—conceived as gifts or financial aid without labor rights, retirement benefits, or a minimum wage—capital institutionalizes the precariousness of the female workforce to sustain the public care infrastructure at virtually no cost.

In turn, this scenario is accompanied by a reactionary discursive crusade—the crusade against ‘gender ideology’ or the pedagogy of cruelty—and an increasingly militarized state presence that seeks to fragment the social fabric, promote individualism, and re-naturalize the domestic subordination of women and dissidents. On the international level, this is complemented by reproductive extractivism: the outflow of care through global chains in which migrant women workers from the Global South are brought to the metropolises of the Global North to fill their social and health care gaps, while suffering from precarious working conditions, structural racism, and a lack of legal protection.

Care, the Environmental Issue, and the Contributions of Peasant and Eco-social Perspectives

The analysis of care is inseparable from the climate crisis and the debate over the development model. In contrast to the hegemonic discourse of ‘adaptation,’ ‘resilience,’ or ‘green capitalism’—which reduces the environmental crisis to a technical problem of disaster management—ecofeminist and political ecology perspectives point out that global warming and the devastation of nature are consequences of the metabolic rift inherent in capitalist accumulation.

As Diego Forte, Crismeivis Ezada Martínez, and Asdrúbal Alamilla analyze, capital has historically treated the earth, territories, non-human animals, and the bodies of peasant and Indigenous women as ‘cheap nature’ ready to be expropriated. In rural areas, women in popular and peasant economies have historically upheld food sovereignty and the preservation of the socio-ecological metabolism, simultaneously taking on farming, seed conservation, territorial activism, and the reproduction of daily life.

The peasant response to extractivism and agribusiness does not involve integrating into market logic or accepting the privatization of the commons. Experiences such as those of the National Movement of Eco-Peasant Women demonstrate how the collective organization of crops, the community safeguarding of ancestral seeds, and shared child-rearing constitute forms of productive and food sovereignty. These practices not only de-privatize care but also position the ‘body-territory’ as the first line of resistance against the commodification of life, highlighting the need to transition toward an eco-social paradigm centered on the sustainability of the planet and communities.

Toward Reproductive Sovereignty: Insurgent Care, Entre-cuido, and the Public-Communal Horizon

Faced with the double squeeze of hyperimperialist austerity and extractivist dispossession analyzed in the previous sections, the responses emerging in the territories of the Global South demonstrate that the working classes do not passively await state aid. As Analía Noel Gorgoschidse documents in the working-class neighborhoods of Greater Buenos Aires, where the state withdraws and economies of violence advance, women engage in insurgent care and forms of political mothering. These are everyday practices of self-organization that defy the neo-fascist mandate of individual isolation, transgress bureaucratic rules, and transform the responsibility of sustaining life into a platform for collective agency and institutional innovation from the margins.

It is precisely in this unfolding that political mothering and insurgent care enter into a fruitful dialogue with the category of inter-care developed by Asdrúbal Alamilla, Yoselin García Colina, and Roxana Zaconeta. If insurgent care shows how women break free from domestic confinement to sustain the neighborhood as a community, entre-cuido provides the ethical and epistemological framework for transforming that territorial response into a horizontal web of reciprocity and communalization. Starting from our radical interdependence, entre-cuido de-privatizes and decolonizes social reproduction: it transcends both vertical, welfare-based care and maternalist isolation, understanding that caring, self-care, and being cared for are all part of the same collective fabric. In this way, neighborhood networks cease to be mere buffers against poverty and become spaces of community democracy where the very meaning of well-being and the sustainability of life are contested.

However, at present, this territorial knowledge is sustained at the cost of a profound physical, mental, and financial burden on the caregivers themselves; therefore, the political challenge consists of projecting this potential beyond the emergency so that it does not become trapped in self-exploitation or function as a free subsidy that cheapens fiscal austerity. For this reason, the programmatic synthesis proposed by this volume is the construction of a public-community model of care, as outlined by Marina Sagastizabal in dialogue with the struggles of caregivers in India analyzed by Harleen Kaur and the perspective of care as a human right introduced by Silvina Lo Re. Far from viewing the community as an excuse for the state’s withdrawal or the public sector as a bureaucratic apparatus that oversees grassroots organization, this vision seeks to empower insurgent care by anchoring it in the ethics of mutual care: while the community provides territorial roots, democratic management, and the emotional bonds that prevent uprooting, the state assumes its non-delegable responsibility by guaranteeing funding, social and health infrastructure, and universal rights. Only by recognizing those who sustain community networks with decent wages and labor rights—integrating social reproduction into sovereign economic planning—will it be possible to transform everyday resistance into reproductive sovereignty for our peoples.

In conclusion, the analyses compiled in this second issue of the digital journal Entrecuido agree that the solution to the systemic crisis will not lie in piecemeal welfare measures or in the commodification of life.

Source: Globetrotter