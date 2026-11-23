The history of Sri Lanka’s three decade armed conflict is filled with extraordinary stories of courage, sacrifice and unwavering devotion to duty. While some military commanders became household names, many others fought their battles far from public attention, displaying exceptional bravery in circumstances where survival itself was uncertain.

Among these remarkable men stands Rear Admiral Don Noel Shantha Chithrananda Kalubowila, a distinguished naval officer whose illustrious career spanned more than three decades and whose contribution to safeguarding Sri Lanka’s maritime frontiers deserves a place of honour in the annals of our military history.

A fearless fighting officer, an accomplished naval commander and, above all, a humble gentleman, Noel belonged to that exceptional generation of warriors who placed duty before personal glory.

Born on 23 March 1965 in Eheliyagoda, Noel grew up in a respected family of educators. His parents, both highly regarded teachers, resided at “Vijitha Sevena” in Weragala, Padukka.

He received his primary education at Sri Gnanawimala Vidyalaya, Weragala, before gaining admission to Ananda College, following his success at the Grade Five Scholarship Examination. Travelling daily from Padukka to Colombo, young Noel distinguished himself as a brilliant student and accomplished sportsman. A Police Cadet in 1982, he also represented Ananda in athletics at national level. The discipline, determination and leadership qualities cultivated during these formative years would later become the hallmarks of his distinguished military career.

On 28 February 1986, Noel joined Intake 14 of the Sri Lanka Navy as an Officer Cadet at the Naval and Maritime Academy. Commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant in 1988, he embarked upon a remarkable journey that would take him from the turbulent waters of the northern seas to the highest echelons of naval command.

One of the defining chapters of Noel’s early naval career unfolded during the desperate battle to relieve the besieged Army detachment at Jaffna Fort in September 1990.

As part of Operation “Thrivida Balaya”, a daring rescue and reinforcement effort was launched across the treacherous waters separating Mandaitivu Island from the Jaffna peninsula. The mission involved transporting troops, essential supplies and ammunition to the besieged garrison while evacuating wounded personnel and the bodies of fallen soldiers.

On 19 September 1990, naval personnel operating small dinghies faced intense enemy fire as they attempted to negotiate the dangerous lagoon under cover of darkness. Among the young officers entrusted with this perilous responsibility was Sub Lieutenant Noel Kalubowila.

With enemy positions threatening the movement of the boats, the naval teams employed improvised battle drills remembered as “Human Chain” and “Suicide Express” informal descriptions reflecting the extraordinary risks involved rather than officially designated operational codenames.

These daring manoeuvres required exceptional coordination, precise navigation and remarkable courage. Navigating shallow waters, muddy approaches and fishing nets while exposed to hostile fire, Noel demonstrated the presence of mind and seamanship that would later distinguish him as an outstanding fighting officer.

At a time when every decision could mean the difference between life and death, his determination and composure reflected the finest traditions of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Nearly sixteen years later, Noel Kalubowila, by then a Captain, was entrusted with another exceptionally challenging mission that would demonstrate his outstanding courage and leadership.

In July 2006, while serving as Executive Officer at “SLNS Uththara”, Kankesanthurai, he received an urgent summons from Navy Headquarters to lead a five-member delegation to Indonesia to inspect and acquire a large passenger vessel for the Sri Lanka Navy.

With land routes to the Jaffna peninsula inaccessible and thousands of military personnel requiring transportation between the northern battlefront and the mainland, the Navy urgently needed a reliable maritime transport capability.

The vessel selected was Jetliner, was transformed into a heavily protected military transport vessel, equipped with defensive armaments and modern surveillance systems. Escorted by Fast Attack Craft of the Dvora Squadron and smaller Arrow craft, Jetliner became a vital lifeline, transporting thousands of troops, military equipment, food and essential medical supplies between Trincomalee and Kankesanthurai.

However, these voyages were undertaken through waters constantly threatened by LTTE artillery positions and Sea Tiger suicide craft.

On 2 August 2006, Noyel’s courage and exceptional presence of mind were put to the ultimate test.

While returning to Trincomalee with more than 1,200 Army personnel aboard, Jetliner came under a coordinated LTTE attack involving artillery fire from Sampur and approaching Sea Tiger suicide craft.

With the vessel and its passengers facing imminent danger, the situation demanded immediate action. There was little time for hesitation.

Drawing upon his extensive operational experience and remarkable understanding of the surrounding waters, Captain Kalubowila made a decisive manoeuvre, altering the vessel’s course and accelerating towards the relative safety of Ashraff Jetty. His swift judgement and calm leadership enabled Jetliner to evade the enemy’s artillery fire and the approaching suicide boats. More than 1,200 servicemen were brought to safety through the courage, seamanship and presence of mind of one determined naval commander and the coordinated efforts of his crew and escorts.

What could have become one of the most devastating maritime tragedies of the conflict was averted.

Yet, despite repeated enemy attempts to destroy Jetliner, Kalubowila continued commanding these dangerous voyages, placing the safety of his passengers and crew above his own.

From the deadly shallows of Jaffna Lagoon in 1990 to the heavily contested waters of Trincomalee in 2006, Noel repeatedly demonstrated that true leadership is measured not merely by victory, but by the lives entrusted to one’s care.

Throughout his illustrious career, Noel commanded Fast Attack Craft, Fast Gunboats and Offshore Patrol Vessels, acquiring extensive operational experience in some of Sri Lanka’s most challenging maritime environments.

Among his most significant appointments was command of the 4th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla (FAF4), popularly known as the Dvora Squadron, one of the Navy’s most formidable frontline fighting formations.

During the decisive closing stages of Eelam War IV, Noel led his Fast Attack Craft units along the fiercely contested northeastern coastline, particularly in the waters off Chalai, Puthumathalan and Mullaitivu.

The Sea Tigers remained a formidable threat, employing heavily armed attack craft and explosive-laden suicide boats in desperate attempts to break through naval defences.

Working alongside the Special Boat Squadron and Rapid Action Boat Squadron, the Dvora flotilla played a vital role in maintaining the maritime blockade, intercepting hostile craft and preventing escape by sea.

These engagements demanded extraordinary tactical judgement, split-second decisions and absolute confidence between commanders and their crews. Under Noyel’s leadership, the flotilla contributed significantly to securing the maritime perimeter during the final stages of the conflict in May 2009.

The courage of these naval warriors was demonstrated not before cheering crowds, but amid the darkness of the ocean, the thunder of naval guns and the constant uncertainty of survival.

Noyel’s professional excellence extended well beyond operational command.

In 2011, he was selected for the prestigious appointment of Defence Counsellor at the Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi, India, representing his country and the Sri Lanka Navy with distinction.

Having risen to the rank of Rear Admiral, he subsequently served as Commandant of the Volunteer Naval Force, bringing to that appointment decades of operational knowledge, administrative experience and exemplary leadership.

He retired on 23 March 2020, on his 55th birthday, completing more than 34 years of distinguished and devoted service to Mother Lanka.

Yet, behind the formidable naval commander was a man of remarkable humility and compassion.

I vividly recall an incident when Noel lost his mobile phone at a well-known supermarket in Wattala. Within an hour, using the phone’s IMEI number, he managed to trace the device and locate the young man who had taken it, just as the phone was about to be dismantled. What impressed me most was not merely his resourcefulness, but his extraordinary restraint. Noel went there entirely alone, without police assistance or invoking the authority of his naval rank. Instead of intimidating or humiliating the young man, he simply advised him, warned him against repeating such wrongdoing and allowed him an opportunity to reflect upon his actions.

Here was a battle-hardened naval commander who had confronted heavily armed enemies at sea, yet chose compassion and understanding when dealing with a misguided youngster.

His courage was never accompanied by arrogance, nor did he ever consider his rank a licence to misuse authority.

My personal association with Noel became particularly memorable when we, as former cadets, organised a felicitation ceremony in honour of the newly appointed Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lt Gen Mahesh Senanayake, in Aug 2017.

Noel graciously facilitated the event at the Wardroom of SLNS Rangalla, personally overseeing the arrangements.

His meticulous attention to detail, exceptional organisational skills and gracious hospitality left a lasting impression upon me. Nothing was too insignificant for his attention. Every arrangement reflected the discipline, foresight and leadership that had characterised his distinguished naval career.

On that occasion, I witnessed yet another admirable dimension of Noel Kalubowila, not merely the fearless commander of the Dvora Squadron, but a thoughtful host, accomplished organiser and humble gentleman.

For Noyel, leadership was never about the power of rank, but the strength of character.

On 5 April 1995, Noel married his beloved Chrishmi Jayathilake, the younger sister of his classmate and closest friend, Indunil Jayathilake, culminating a beautiful romance that had blossomed during their college days and flourished over the years. Their marriage was blessed with three accomplished children.

Rear Admiral Noel Kalubowila RWP and three Bars, RSP and Bar, VSV, USP, psn, MSc (DS) Mgt, MMaritimePol, BSc (Hons) (WS), Dip in IR

Their eldest son, Rahul, graduated in Applied Statistics from the University of Colombo, presently, head of delivery & partnerships, Newton Russell in Sydney, their daughter, Varsha, pursued a Master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering, specialising in Neuroscience and Innovation, at PSL University in Paris, and serves as a Senior Data Scientist at Octave. Their youngest son, Thimira, proudly followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the Sri Lanka Navy as an Officer Cadet and undergoing training at the prestigious US Naval Academy in Annapolis.

His family remained a source of immense pride and happiness throughout his life.

In the early hours of the 24thof August, I received a telephone call from my friend, General Mahesh Senanayake, who conveyed the heartbreaking news that Noel had passed away just a few hours earlier. The news left me profoundly saddened.

Looking back, I remember not only the decorated naval officer, but the affectionate brother, trusted friend and gracious gentleman whose humility remained unchanged despite his remarkable achievements.

Rear Admiral Noel Kalubowila was undoubtedly one of the finest and bravest naval officers of his generation, whose remarkable courage, exceptional leadership and outstanding professional qualities earned him the highest respect and admiration of his peers and subordinates alike. Behind his quiet, humble and unassuming personality was a fearless warrior, a visionary leader and a brilliant naval mind blessed with extraordinary foresight, sound judgement and an exceptional ability to make the right decisions under the most challenging circumstances. He was never a commander who led from behind, but one who stood shoulder to shoulder with his men, facing the enemy with unwavering courage and determination. His contributions extended far beyond the battlefield, bringing significant improvements to the Navy’s operational capabilities, systems and professional standards. Above all, what made Noel truly exceptional was his genuine concern for his men, his willingness to shoulder responsibility, his ability to recognise and nurture talent, and the confidence and loyalty he inspired among those who served under him. A man of few words but immense character, he commanded respect not through rank or authority, but through his actions, integrity and exemplary conduct. To me, Noel will always remain a courageous naval warrior, an outstanding leader, a humble gentleman and, above all, a wonderful human being whose remarkable legacy will continue to inspire generations of naval officers.

You have fulfilled your duty to our beloved Mother Lanka with extraordinary courage, honour and unwavering devotion.

From the perilous waters of Jaffna Lagoon to the dramatic rescue of Jetliner and the fierce naval engagements of the northeastern seas, your journey was one of exceptional bravery and selfless service.

You belonged to a generation of naval warriors who confronted danger in silence, fought with determination and sought neither recognition nor personal glory.

Though the thunder of naval guns has faded and the once-troubled waters have returned to tranquillity, the courage and sacrifice of men like you must never be forgotten.

Your name deserves to be inscribed in letters of gold in the proud annals of Sri Lanka’s naval history a brave and largely unsung warrior of our silent seas.

Your duty is done. Your watch is over. Your legacy shall endure.

Fair winds and following seas, until we meet again.

With profound respect, admiration and cherished memories.