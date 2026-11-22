Editor’s Note: The following passages are excerpts from Jealousy: A Memoir by Sarah Haas. Drawn from the book’s opening movements—its preface, “In the time before the beginning,” “Origin Story,” and “The Fathers”—they introduce Haas’s narrator as a banished god named Jealousy, a figure who turns shame, envy, and empathy into mythology. In these pages, the memoir’s central concerns emerge: the self as a story told in reverse, the mother as a reflected image, the Father as a jealous creator, and jealousy itself as both a curse and a form of intimate knowledge. Haas writes with a startling, incantatory force, refusing the ordinary confessional frame and insisting that jealousy is not merely a feeling between people but a cosmological force—one that makes and unmakes the world.

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In the ongoing legend of my life, I’m a god like every other god: massive and excessively real and utterly alive. A tiny piece of the prima materia from which everything else springs—light and dark, a seedling and a joke—a crack, growing into and through life’s errant rot. I am as immortal as hypocrisy, by which I mean I am always living exactly as much as I am dying.

The other gods won’t admit it, but they perish at their own hands, too: killing themselves, or killing one another, or watching as their creations drown in the intoxication of their own myths. But over time, the gods got smarter; they exorcised themselves of that which threatened their goodness. But how to dispose of it?

In me they saw an ordinary god like an ordinary girl, full of her secret loneliness and insecurity, and they knew they needed only to wait. Soon enough I would corrupt myself, would take away their burden, would become the embodiment of all earthly evil. The gods named me Jealousy and banished me from heaven to the deepest and darkest valley on Earth.

The ideal place to build a house, I thought, the simple home I always wanted, and deserved. So I dug and dug into the side of the cliff until the earth became so thin and porous I could hear the underworld scream. At the sound, all nearby life withered and died, rotting into a thick fog that didn’t dissipate but endured, as shadow endures, the double and immaterial soul.

Now, everything I touch becomes filthy with the same black grime. The snake at my feet, for example. I pick it up and let it slither inside me, feeling it sustain the endless pleasure of my bodily decay. My bad breath and my molding teeth, this venom dripping from my tongue. My crossed eyes that cannot look in the same direction. Suspended as I am between life and death, I stay sleepless through the long-extenuated nightmare of my life because the gods may not want me but they need me. Minerva is always about to knock at my door, to ask for another favor so as not to contaminate her good soul by despairing the happiness of others. She needs me as all stories need me. Yes, she’ll send me out, again and again, to drip my jealous venom into open but unsuspecting mouths and unleash their latent bad.

I’m happy to do it, really I am, for the only happiness I know comes at the sight of someone else’s trouble. What else is empathy if not life’s constant gnawing, gnawing, gnawing at others the way I am being gnawed.

This is my shame. This is my mythology.

Everything was indistinguishable, monochromatic, and pure. There was nothing but the unanimous self. Glub, glub, glub. And then, at the first thought of me, I flashed into existence. Inverted and embryonic, I entered the womb of my mother, emblazoning through her liquid dark.

But already I’m getting ahead of myself, zooming past the time before the beginning, past eternity (which language can only attempt to describe—urgeless, imageless, ungraspable—an animated void). The only way to approach the prima materia is by way of its opposite, which isn’t the afterword but the origin, the firm point in time that suddenly asserts out of the timelessness of nothing and nowhere. So let’s start again at the beginning and then take a step back.

The moment of insemination was recently captured on film. In black-and-white photographic stills, the egg appears as a dark circle in a dark frame. The fertilization appears the inverse of a total solar eclipse, a dark circle illuminated by a ring of light—a zinc firework, it’s called—before quickly fading, but not quite back to black. The light lingers. Stubborn. It won’t go away, because the instant has already passed into the time before the beginning when my mother was just a woman nesting inside a succession of mothers who were moaning and moaning: the sound of mythology devolving into poems. There is always another version of the story that’s been told.

In the colormap version, the egg appears as a yellow-green circle with a red bulge of sperm on its edge. Suddenly, it attaches. Blue edges form, and the green separates from the yellow, contracting to the center. Meanwhile, the yellow pushes out, dispersing in a circumferential burst of ions that release—an instance of light—and the blue edges bleed in: a flood of indigo and violet and magenta. For a moment, the green is overwhelmed. It disappears. But from the zero point, it resurrects as the rest of the spectrum dissipates. The egg is back to yellow green and the sperm is returned to red, just as it was in the time before the beginning. The same, but different now because darkness exists as an absence.

Let’s not get too attached to that beginning either, to the yellow-green self and the red other. Color and meaning are just tricks of the light. Interstitial nonentities. Consensuses undermining themselves in order to reinforce; it appears the story is standing still while it’s actually running away and out of reach.

Soon the egg’s membrane will embrace the sperm by extending dozens of armlike flanges to wrap and pull the other close until the membranes fuse. Once inside, the sperm will dissolve to expose a net of genetic material, already tangling with the egg’s to form colorless X-shaped chromosomes—chromo for color; soma for body: the discordant name for the form that has neither. Not yet. But, in the aftermath of light, it’s impossible not to imagine life embodied in color because imagination is both a crushing force and a unanimity, two versions of a story becoming one that’s as untrue as it isn’t. And yet, over and over again, this is the experience of the real, and the real is the bedrock of the divine.

For a long time, everyone agreed that, if there was a beginning, then there must be a God: a first mover, a first cause, a first turtle, a first grain of sand. It didn’t matter whether natural laws were applied or abandoned, philosophers and scientists and priests all agreed and, for the most part, they still do.

There are only two ways around God. One is to deny the existence of a beginning. (Good luck with that.)

The other is to become suspicious, as Wittgenstein did, of the so-called laws of nature, which “people should stop looking at as unassailable, as did the ancients at God and Fate.” The truth is there are no rules. Beginnings and endings are made of the same absurdity as the ongoing now, but no one can hold on to that. Yes, people cling to their convictions, to their gods and their fates. Just as I cling, stubbornly, to these attempts to understand the start because the problem isn’t beginnings, it’s me: always looking past what’s right in front of my face.

Maybe the only way to understand is to tell the story in reverse, to say that, before I existed, there was a woman and a man who met at the Bus Stop, which was a strip club. And before that, there were two cabbies taking fares back and forth to the Crossroads, which was a mall. And before they were in cabs, they were in bars, and before they were working, they were shopping, and before there was a mall, there was construction, which was first an undoing, a noisy machine removing the trees and the grasses and even the hills until the land was flat and apparently barren. No longer virgin ground, but widowed. And before there was grass, there was spring, and before there was spring, there was winter turning everything into one white and continuous form.

Let’s go forward now, just a little, because it’s difficult to presage the arrival of spring, which happens before it’s noticed, an unwitnessed event. Deep underground, the perennially forgotten roots turn from ghostly white to pale green, the feeble shade of prophecy because, before there was life, there were stories of life, and before there were stories, there was color; it’s only after the color and after the stories that “life itself is a picture,” or so Frederick Douglass writes. “But to be seen it must be withdrawn from view. Only begin to imagine its absence, and sun, moon, and stars halt in their courses. All nature is hushed, silent, petrified—dark, shadeless, voiceless, sightless—dead.”

In other words, before there is life, there is darkness, but nested in the dark is an eternal appointment with the dawn.

No one remembers my mother’s birth, not even her mother, who thought it might have happened on either the twelfth or nineteenth of June. Maybe this is just the nature of beginnings—destined to slip away. But it’s more likely their amnesia was actually an omission: when my mother was born, she almost killed her mother, as daughters sometimes do. So, from either the twelfth or nineteenth onward, the family loved her as a double negative loves; love as a self-erasing contradiction; they loved her life to the brink of death.

I think the only time my mother was happy, like, really happy, was when I was inside her. She was thirty-two, and for nine months, people’s mouths genuinely lifted at the sight of her. She was so happy that she bought an asparagus fern and sang to it to help it grow. She got a perm. She went swimming every day. Everything was buoyant, even my Father, who was mostly absent, off drinking bubbly beer and performing stand-up comedy at the Crossroads Mall.

The Crossroads Mall also sold asparagus ferns. And perms. And swimming suits. To try one on, my mother stepped inside a changing room and drew the curtain, her silhouette stretching across the white drape while her reflection multiplied in the triptych of mirrors. Impressed by the reformation of her body into its refraction, she leaned in to get a better look at the now-infinite expanse of checkered retail floors compressing and expanding her pregnant figure: her tricky intersection—her keyhole to the crossroads that has always been the source, lying latent the way my mother was once latent in this world made out of women before they become mothers now regenerating at the mall.

She says it was the first time she felt like herself. In the beginning, she says. And then the thing she always says next, which is I. The first thought, and the first edge. The self arising as a line that divides heaven from Earth. And so the word becomes a joke—a division that unites—because the name I call myself is the name you call yourself, too.

The Father was always making mistakes. At first, He tried to learn from his fuckups, which were increasingly ours. But soon He grew frustrated. Eventually, He seethed with a new kind of feeling, a love all mixed up with hate that insisted on control. He loved us too much, do you understand? Loved as a double negative loves. Jealously, He said, a word so befitting that He offered it up as a hyponym of His name. Another word big enough to reaffirm its own existence. Inspired, the Father issued a command not to picture Him, then another requiring us to love Him, exclusively and forever.

We tried, but we kept making mistakes and so we left the Father with no choice but to destroy groups of irredeemable people, four or five or six times, depending on who you ask. And then, in a fit of despair, the Father destroyed the entire world.

But the Father felt bad. He was really sorry, and He promised He’d be better. As proof of this covenant, He cast a rainbow across the sky: His white-light embrace of our colorful if broken souls by which He started again and we started again. This time, the Father subdivided His perfect self.