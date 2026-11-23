A Russian navy corvette was damaged in a suspected Ukrainian sea drone attack at a naval base in eastern Libya on Sunday, triggering an explosion and fire and raising concerns about the expansion of the Russia-Ukraine conflict into the Mediterranean. Two Libyan military officials said the vessel, identified as the Merkury, was struck by two unmanned boats after several drones approached the Benghazi Naval Base.

According to an initial investigation cited by the officials, at least four other sea drones were intercepted and destroyed before reaching the facility. The officials, affiliated with the Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya, spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to discuss the incident publicly.

The eastern-based Libyan administration confirmed that an explosion and fire had occurred at the naval facility, adding that the blaze was subsequently extinguished. The vessel had reportedly docked for refuelling and supplies under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern Libyan authorities. The administration did not disclose details of the ship’s cargo.

The Almasar satellite television channel broadcast footage showing a vessel engulfed in flames. It reported that the Libyan navy had rescued the crew of a Maltese-flagged ship. However, the available accounts did not establish whether this vessel was the Russian corvette or a separate ship involved in the incident.

The eastern administration announced a joint investigation with Russia to establish the circumstances of the attack, identify its source and determine those responsible. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv immediately commented, and no group claimed responsibility.

A European official told the Associated Press that reports of an explosion involving a Russian vessel at Benghazi Port appeared credible. The official confirmed that the vessel had been identified as a Russian corvette but said there was no assessment of the cause of the explosion.

Further incidents were reported off Benghazi on Sunday evening. Local media said another sea drone struck a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel in a separate attack. Almasar reported that Libyan naval and air forces had destroyed at least 12 additional sea drones operating off the Mediterranean city. No further details about the reported commercial vessel incident were immediately available.

The attacks have heightened concerns about Libya’s exposure to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The country has remained politically divided since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled Muammar Gaddafi, who was subsequently killed. A United Nations-supported government operates from Tripoli, while a rival administration is based in the east. The division has left the oil-producing country at the centre of competing international interests, including those of Russia and Western powers.

The government in western Libya warned against involving the country’s ports and civilian infrastructure in foreign conflicts. In a statement, it rejected attempts to turn Libya into an arena for international confrontations or a platform for external powers to settle disputes.

The latest incident follows previous allegations of Ukrainian operations against Russian-linked shipping in the Mediterranean. In December 2025, Ukraine said it had attacked a Russian-linked oil tanker using aerial drones, although the precise location was not established.

In March, Russia accused Ukraine of striking a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker near Maltese waters using sea drones launched from western Libya. Libyan officials subsequently told the Associated Press that Ukrainian personnel, mainly specialising in drone technology, had operated from an airbase in Misrata and other military facilities in Tripoli and Zawiya.

The Benghazi incident adds another reported maritime confrontation to a conflict whose operational reach has increasingly extended beyond the immediate battlefield in Ukraine.