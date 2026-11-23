The US Democratic Party has secured its strongest general election performance in the House of Representatives since 1992, winning at least 258 seats and establishing a commanding congressional majority that will give it substantial legislative and oversight powers during the remainder of President Donald Trump’s second term.

The milestone was reached on Sunday after Democratic candidate Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican congresswoman Virginia Foxx in North Carolina. Democrats have gained 44 seats so far, exceeding the 40 seats they won during Trump’s first midterm election in 2018. Four House contests remain unresolved: one each in Minnesota and Tennessee, and two in Louisiana that are heading for December run-offs. Republicans are guaranteed at least 173 seats.

The result gives Democrats a majority larger than those secured in House elections since Bill Clinton’s presidential victory in 1992, when the party won 258 seats, and Barack Obama’s election in 2008, when it secured 257. However, it remains below the majorities exceeding 300 seats achieved by Democrats during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency.

The new congressional balance will establish divided government from January, with Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress while Republicans retain the presidency. Democrats have secured 56 seats in the 100-member Senate, their largest advantage in more than a decade.

The scale of the victory reflects widespread voter dissatisfaction with the administration, particularly over the cost of living, the war with Iran and concerns about corruption. Democratic gains extended across traditionally Republican states, the Midwest and the East Coast, creating opportunities for the party to pursue an ambitious legislative programme.

Democratic leaders are preparing a 100-day agenda centred on economic affordability and healthcare. Their immediate priorities include reversing Republican cuts to Medicaid and restoring tax credits under the Affordable Care Act that Republicans allowed to expire.

Colorado congressman Jason Crow said the scale of the party’s victory should bring greater responsibility rather than complacency. He cited concerns about healthcare losses, economic insecurity, farmers’ livelihoods and immigration enforcement, arguing that Democrats must demonstrate urgency in addressing voters’ difficulties.

The party also intends to use its congressional subpoena powers to investigate the Trump administration and strengthen legislative oversight of presidential authority. Proposed investigations include examining how Trump and members of his family have accumulated wealth since his return to office.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is expected to become Speaker, has not ruled out pursuing a third impeachment of Trump. If elected by his colleagues on January 3, 2027, he would become the first Black speaker of the House.

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described the election result as a historic moment and a mandate for change. However, Democrats face internal differences over how to balance investigations with legislation. Centrist congressman Tom Suozzi argued that 75% of the party’s efforts should focus on affordability and 25% on accountability, insisting that investigations must demonstrate their relevance to ordinary Americans.

The White House has already warned Democrats against their planned investigations, characterising such oversight efforts as potentially involving criminal conduct. The administration’s position signals an intensifying confrontation with the incoming congressional leadership.

The enlarged Democratic majority will give Jeffries considerably greater room to manage legislative votes than Republicans enjoyed under outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson, whose narrow 218-214 majority frequently left his agenda vulnerable to internal defections.

Republicans, meanwhile, have fallen to one of their weakest House positions in decades. Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, elected to lead the party in the minority, pledged to fight for a return to power over the next two years, as Democrats prepare to translate their electoral gains into legislative action and sustained scrutiny of the presidency.