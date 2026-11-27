The Financial Times reported that the Trump administration has quietly shelved proposals to use business deals as an incentive for Russia to ​end the war in Ukraine, after Moscow showed little interest ‌in the proposed energy and aviation ventures.

The US diplomacy historically saw trade linkage as the way to affect the political connections between the West and East. For example, Washington was paranoid that: a) heavy reliance on Soviet natural gas would leave Western European nations vulnerable to political pressure or supply cutoffs from Moscow; b) Moscow would earn major foreign exchange earnings from energy exports to Europe; and, c) such business deals might be a source of technology transfer to Russia.

Nonetheless, ironically, it is also a fact of history that West Germany, France, Italy, and Britain pushed back in the early 1980s against extraterritorial US sanctions and moved ahead with the gas pipeline project connecting Soviet gas fields in Siberia and the European market, viewing it as an important energy and trade deal.

Some years ago, President Vladimir Putin once revealed that the Russian gas was sold at discounted prices anchored on long-term agreements, which greatly subsidised European export industry’s cost of production. He noted that Germany even made a fast buck on the quiet by reselling the Russian gas to Poland to subsidise its own energy import bill.

Evidently, President Trump has no time for the messianic neocon ideology of his predecessors in his diplomatic tool kit. His choice of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as special envoys to negotiate with Russia amply testifies to it. FT claims that Kushner, a quintessential businessman, views doing business with Russia as central to restoring peace in Ukraine, and floated ideas ‌such ⁠as US companies investing in Russian oil projects and titanium production ventures.

Unsurprisingly, Putin was willing to play ball. It was a consistent Kremlin policy to try to ease East-West tensions and mellow the adversarial relationship by engaging with Wall Street companies. Putin’s choice of Kirill Dmitriev (who, by the way, was sanctioned by the Biden administration) as his special presidential envoy to negotiate with Witkoff took into account, amongst other things, his familiarity with American business practices, having had his schooling and university education in Stanford and Harvard Business School and work experience with Goldman Sachs.

Putin is a pragmatist. That is to say, he has no illusions about Russophobic American attitudes (and past betrayals), but if someone could make a dent into it, why not? And in this case, he is apparently proven right in his skepticism, if the FT report is correct.

According to the FT, Moscow initially responded positively to the US (Witkoff-Kushner) suggestions but has since cooled on the idea, sensing that at its core, such a Faustian deal, would inevitably make demands on Russia to give up ​territory or make other concessions as if the existential Ukraine question were a mere transactional affair.

The paper quoted an unnamed US official as saying, “It was made pretty clear ​that the Russians were not in the market for ​this kind ⁠of thing.”

Americans are not the only ones who have a problem to comprehend the depth and intensity of Russia’s concerns and interests in the Ukraine issue. Even old Indian friends tend to forget blithely that this was not a war of choice for Putin, but one of necessity as Ukraine already became a a last country under de facto NATO occupation.

Now that the delusional thinking that money can incentivise Moscow has been discredited, what happens next? Trump genuinely desires an end to the Ukraine war. And there is still two years and two months to go for his presidency.

Two major policy speeches made by the US Undersecretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby on November 17 in Brussels can be regarded as signposts – at the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the NATO headquarters. (here and here)

Colby has a huge reputation being the scion of a family with close ties to the US political and intelligence circles, his friendship with Vice-President JD Vance and his sheer brain power as a foreign policy and national security strategist.

That apart, his policy speeches last week came a fortnight after the midterms on what to expect going forward.

The salience of the two speeches needs to be carefully studied for implications for the current happenings in international security:

America and Europe are in the process of resetting their “transatlantic bargain” to make it “durable, equitable and rational.”

The US approach will be “flexible realism and common sense”. This means no more “endless crusades to pacify faraway regions” – a strategy that recognises the US’ available resources.

US prioritises “our military’s focus on our own homeland and hemisphere and on deterrence by denial along the First Island Chain.” Elsewhere, “we are looking to our allies to take the lead in their conventional defence.”

Europe needs a transatlantic integrated defence industrial base open to both European and American businesses; exclusion of American firms from competition in European markets within the ambit of some “middle powers strategy that some nations are discussing” is unacceptable.

As for Ukraine, the focus should remain on defending the front lines “to interdict logistics and deny Russian advances” rather than the “spectacle of deep strikes” where the balance of advantage favours Moscow. Ukraine’s focus should be to end the war by buttressing its ability to hold the line of battle.

“At the same time, let me stress that President Trump and we in his Administration remain firmly committed to bringing this conflict to an end on terms that secure a durable peace.”

“As winter sets in, however, it appears that Russia will continue to generate more manpower and mobilise its war economy for the long-haul. We all must therefore be prepared for this conflict… to endure, even as America prioritizes our own readiness for contingencies in the Western Hemisphere and the Indo-Pacific… This responsibility, however, will primarily rest on Europe’s shoulders.”

Colby never once brought in Iran as if that war is over and done with. And he neatly sidestepped what his European audience probably wanted most to hear from him – the US commitment to collective security under Article 5 in a confrontation by NATO with Russia.