Sri Lanka’s Central Crime Investigation Bureau has launched an extensive investigation into an alleged billion-rupee financial fraud involving two bogus financial institutions established in Kandy and Kohuwala, with more than 2,500 people reportedly deceived through promises of high monthly returns. Police are seeking to arrest additional members of the alleged organised network, including two lawyers and an accountant, while three directors accused of operating the institutions have already been taken into custody.

The investigation, conducted under the supervision of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Ranmal Kodituwakku and Senior Superintendent of Police Kamal Ariyawansha, has uncovered an alleged scheme in which the operators presented themselves as wealthy businesspeople to attract investors. They reportedly persuaded members of the public to deposit substantial sums by promising lucrative monthly dividends before defrauding them of their investments.

Police investigations have so far identified more than 200 complaints against the two institutions. The financial losses recorded in those complaints alone exceed Rs4 billion, indicating the scale of the alleged operation. Investigators believe that the number of people affected could be considerably higher, given that more than 2,500 individuals are reported to have invested in the scheme.

The amounts involved in individual investments were also substantial. Investigators have found that one person who had been employed overseas invested more than Rs80 million in one of the bogus institutions. Several other individuals reportedly deposited amounts ranging from Rs10 million to Rs20 million, according to the findings of the investigation.

A significant finding is that the two financial institutions were not registered with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, investigators have established. Despite their lack of registration, the operators allegedly succeeded in attracting large numbers of investors through assurances of high returns.

Alongside the criminal investigation, authorities have begun a separate inquiry into properties allegedly purchased using money obtained through the fraudulent scheme. Investigators are examining the assets acquired by the directors and other members of the alleged network to establish their connection to the proceeds of the fraud.

An investigating officer told the Sinhala-language newspaper Divaina that the authorities intended to identify and take control of the properties, present them before the courts and pursue measures aimed at securing justice for those who lost money. The investigation is therefore extending beyond the identification and arrest of the alleged perpetrators to tracing the assets acquired through the scheme.

The latest phase of the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Senior Deputy Inspector General Kodituwakku, with Deputy Inspector General W. Ginige, Senior Superintendent of Police Kamal Ariyawansha and other officers involved.

Police are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend the remaining members of the alleged network as investigations proceed into the financial transactions, investors’ losses and assets believed to have been acquired through the operation.