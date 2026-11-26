The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has called for stronger national controls and international cooperation to combat fraudulent ship registrations, warning that criminal networks are exploiting weaknesses in maritime administration systems to conceal vessel ownership, evade sanctions and operate outside regulatory oversight. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez issued the warning on Wednesday, 25 November, highlighting the growing scale of the problem and the need for coordinated action across the global shipping industry.

The warning followed discussions in Kampala, Uganda, during the ninth Conference and Annual General Assembly of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA), held from 17 to 19 November. The gathering brought together heads of maritime administrations and ship registries from across Africa under the theme ‘From Policy to Practice: Advancing Africa’s Maritime Transport Excellence through Implementation, Cooperation and Innovation’.

Bilateral discussions with transport ministers from several African countries provided an opportunity to examine recent cases of fraudulent maritime activity, including attempts to misuse national identities, establish fictitious ship registries and issue forged registration certificates.

The scale of the problem was highlighted at the IMO Legal Committee’s 113th session in April, where members noted that 529 vessels had been identified as falsely flying the flag of a country. Almost 40 IMO Member States had also reported instances in which their national flags had been fraudulently used without their knowledge or consent.

According to information submitted to the IMO, several African countries have experienced attempts by fraudulent operators to exploit their national identities. The organisation’s Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) maintains a database of vessels identified as operating under false flags. Its current records list 587 vessels, an increase from the 529 identified at the committee’s April session.

Research conducted in 2024 by the World Maritime University, the IMO International Maritime Law Institute and the UN Trade and Development further documented the problem and called for appropriate measures.

The IMO said fraudulent operators were becoming increasingly sophisticated, using convincing websites, forged registration certificates and falsified documentation to impersonate legitimate maritime authorities. In some cases, countries without international ship registries have discovered vessels claiming to operate under their national flags.

Such practices create opportunities to conceal ownership, evade regulatory scrutiny, bypass sanctions and facilitate illegal activities. They also undermine maritime safety, environmental protection, security, the welfare of seafarers and confidence in the international shipping system.

Dominguez said legitimate maritime operators deserved a regulatory environment based on compliance, transparency and accountability, adding that fraudulent registries undermined all three principles. He said international awareness and guidance had improved, but called for determined implementation of existing measures.

The IMO’s Guidelines on the Registration of Ships provide practical recommendations for strengthening verification and due diligence, maintaining accurate ownership records and improving oversight of registration procedures.

Dominguez urged governments, shipowners, port authorities, classification societies, insurers, financial institutions and seafarers’ organisations to remain vigilant and identify suspicious activities. He said protecting the integrity of the global maritime system required the participation of all stakeholders, rather than relying exclusively on national authorities.