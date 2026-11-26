Imagine a consumer in Germany scanning a QR code on a shirt manufactured in Sri Lanka and instantly accessing information about where the cotton was grown, how much water was used during production, the carbon footprint of the garment, the factory where it was stitched, and even how it should be repaired or recycled at the end of its life.

This is not a futuristic concept. It is rapidly becoming a reality through the emergence of Digital Product Passports (DPPs), a transformative initiative spearheaded by the European Union (EU) that is poised to reshape global trade, supply chains, and market access.

For businesses engaged in international trade, Digital Product Passports are likely to become far more than a sustainability tool. They may represent one of the most significant shifts in global commerce since the digitalization of customs procedures and trade documentation.

What is a Digital Product Passport?

A Digital Product Passport is essentially a digital identity assigned to a product throughout its lifecycle. It contains comprehensive information on the product, including its origin, material composition, manufacturing processes, environmental footprint, energy and resource consumption, compliance certifications, repair and maintenance requirements, and end-of-life recyclability. Accessible through a digital platform, often via a QR code, the passport enables regulators, businesses, consumers, and recyclers to access reliable information about a product at various stages of its journey.

In simple terms, if traditional trade documents tell us where a product came from, a Digital Product Passport tells us the complete story of that product.

Why Are DPPs Emerging Now?

Three global trends are converging to drive the adoption of Digital Product Passports.

First, consumers are demanding greater transparency regarding how products are made and whether they are ethically and sustainably sourced.

Second, investors and multinational corporations increasingly require Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information from their suppliers.

Third, policymakers are seeking to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy, where products are designed to be reused, repaired, refurbished, and recycled rather than discarded.

Recognizing these trends, the European Union has incorporated Digital Product Passports into its broader sustainability agenda under the European Green Deal and the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR).

Why the EU’s Initiative Matters Globally

Although Digital Product Passports are being introduced by the EU, their impact will extend far beyond Europe. The reason is simple: access to the EU market is contingent upon compliance with EU regulations.

This means that exporters from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, India, China, and numerous other countries will increasingly need to provide DPP-related information when supplying products to European markets.

In many respects, the situation resembles the global impact of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Countries did not need to adopt GDPR domestically, but companies worldwide handling European customer data had to comply. Digital Product Passports are likely to create a similar ripple effect across international trade.

From Products to Data-Rich Products

Historically, trade has centered on the movement of goods across borders. The future of trade, however, will increasingly focus on the movement of both goods and trusted data.

A shipment of garments, electronics, batteries, or furniture may no longer be judged solely on quality, price, and delivery schedules. Buyers may also evaluate the reliability of information relating to raw materials, emissions, labor practices, and sustainability credentials.

In other words, products will no longer be expected merely to perform. They will be expected to explain themselves.

Could DPPs Become a New Non-Tariff Trade Measure?

This is perhaps the most important question for exporters.

Traditional tariffs are gradually declining under free trade agreements and multilateral trade arrangements. However, non-tariff measures related to sustainability, environmental standards, labor practices, and product safety are becoming increasingly influential.

Digital Product Passports have the potential to become a new generation of market access requirements.

Businesses unable to provide accurate and verifiable product data may face challenges accessing premium international markets, regardless of the quality of the goods they produce.

Conversely, firms that can demonstrate transparency and sustainability through reliable digital records may gain a competitive advantage.

The issue, therefore, is not whether DPPs will affect trade, but how significantly they will influence commercial decisions in the years ahead.

Implications for Sri Lanka’s Export Sector

For Sri Lanka, the implications are substantial.

The European Union remains Sri Lanka’s second-largest export market after the United States, with particular importance for the country’s apparel and textile industry. As DPP requirements expand, Sri Lankan exporters supplying European buyers will inevitably face growing demands for traceability and sustainability information.

Fortunately, Sri Lanka is not starting from zero.

Many leading exporters have already invested heavily in sustainability reporting, environmental certifications, ethical sourcing, and supply chain transparency. Major apparel manufacturers have spent years building systems to monitor energy consumption, water usage, waste management, labor compliance, and carbon emissions. These capabilities provide a strong foundation for future DPP compliance.

However, challenges remain. Many small and medium-sized enterprises still rely on manual systems and fragmented data collection practices. Collecting product-level information across complex supply chains can be costly and technically demanding.

If smaller suppliers fail to adapt, they risk being excluded from increasingly sophisticated global value chains.

The Apparel Sector: A Sector to Watch

The apparel industry is likely to be among the sectors most affected by the introduction of Digital Product Passports. European buyers are increasingly seeking detailed information not only on the origin of cotton and other fibers, but also on chemical usage during production, carbon emissions generated throughout the manufacturing process, water consumption, labour practices, and the recyclability of finished garments. For a country such as Sri Lanka, which exports billions of dollars’ worth of apparel annually, the ability to provide such information in a credible and standardized manner could become an important determinant of competitiveness. In the near future, a European consumer may be able to scan a garment produced in Sri Lanka and immediately access verified information about every stage of its journey from farm to wardrobe.

Beyond Compliance: A Business Opportunity

Many organizations may initially view Digital Product Passports as yet another compliance requirement imposed by overseas regulators. However, such a perspective risks overlooking the strategic opportunities that accompany greater transparency. Businesses that proactively embrace DPPs are likely to strengthen relationships with international buyers, enhance consumer trust, improve visibility across their supply chains, and identify operational efficiencies through better data management. In addition, companies that can demonstrate strong sustainability credentials may gain access to premium market segments and be better positioned to adapt to future regulatory developments. In an increasingly transparent global marketplace, information itself is becoming a source of competitive advantage.

Preparing for the Future

Rather than waiting for DPP requirements to become mandatory, businesses should begin laying the groundwork today. This includes strengthening supply chain traceability systems, digitizing supplier records and operational documentation, developing the ability to measure product-level environmental impacts, and expanding ESG reporting capabilities. It also requires investing in staff training and working closely with suppliers and international buyers to understand emerging expectations. Companies that take early action are likely to face lower compliance costs and fewer disruptions compared to those that postpone preparations until regulations take effect.

How GS1 Lanka of the Ceylon Chamber, is Preparing for the DPP Era

As Digital Product Passports gain momentum globally, organizations responsible for product identification and traceability standards are expected to play an increasingly important role in enabling compliance.

In Sri Lanka, GS1 Lanka, established under the auspices of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce in 1995, has been supporting businesses through globally recognized identification and data standards that underpin modern supply chains.

A notable example is the GS1 White T-Shirt Project, implemented by GS1 Asia Pacific in collaboration with the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF), Sri Lanka’s apparel industry, and supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The initiative demonstrated how a Digital Product Passport could be created for a Sri Lankan-manufactured garment using GS1 standards, enabling access to information on product origins, manufacturing processes, sustainability credentials, certifications, and recycling guidance. Since the European Union’s DPP framework requires products to be linked to unique and interoperable digital identifiers, technologies such as the GS1 Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) and GS1 Digital Link are increasingly being recognized as practical enablers for connecting physical products with their digital records. Building on the success of the pilot, further efforts are being explored to expand digital traceability solutions to additional sectors, helping businesses prepare for emerging sustainability and market access requirements.

Looking Ahead

The evolution of international trade has often been shaped by innovations that initially appeared administrative but later became transformative. Containerization revolutionized logistics. Electronic customs systems transformed border procedures. Digital trade documentation accelerated global commerce.

Digital Product Passports may well represent the next chapter in this evolution.

In the coming decade, competitiveness in global markets may depend not only on what a company produces, but also on the quality, credibility, and accessibility of the data that accompanies those products.

For export-oriented economies such as Sri Lanka, the rise of Digital Product Passports should not be viewed solely as a regulatory obligation. Rather, it should be recognized as a strategic shift in the rules governing international trade.

The products of the future will not merely cross borders. They will carry their own digital stories with them. And those stories may increasingly determine which products gain access to the world’s most lucrative markets.