India’s decision to bring its Constitution into force on 26 January 1950 was not entirely free of controversy. A recently reported 1949 correspondence between Jawaharlal Nehru, then prime minister, and Rajendra Prasad, president of the Constituent Assembly, reveals that the choice of date faced objections from those who considered it astrologically inauspicious. Nehru rejected the suggestion that the country’s constitutional calendar should be altered to accommodate such beliefs, making clear that national decisions should not be determined by astrologers.

The correspondence, reported by the Press Trust of India, offers an insight into the competing considerations confronting India’s founding leadership as it prepared to establish the constitutional foundations of the new republic. At issue was not simply the selection of a ceremonial date, but whether traditional astrological convictions should influence a decision carrying national and constitutional significance.

Prasad had written to Nehru after receiving a communication from an unidentified individual who argued that 26 January was unsuitable for inaugurating the Constitution because of its supposed astrological inauspiciousness. The individual reportedly suggested that an alternative date should be considered, invoking the religious and cultural beliefs of a large section of the population.

Prasad’s response reflected a concern about the responsibilities of political representatives towards citizens whose convictions differed from those of the country’s leadership. He argued that the matter deserved consideration because the government was not acting in an individual capacity but on behalf of millions of people who placed faith in astrology.

“When we act not in an individual capacity but as representatives of millions and millions of men and women who have that faith, it may be improper not to consider their feelings in the matter,” Prasad wrote.

Nehru, however, took a distinctly different position. In his reply, he questioned both the validity of the proposed intervention and the assumption that the unidentified correspondent represented the sentiments of millions. He also warned that changing the date would require substantial public explanation and could create unnecessary disagreement among citizens.

“I am afraid I have no faith in astrology and certainly I should not like to fix up national programmes in accordance with the dictates of astrologers,” Nehru wrote.

His objection went beyond a personal declaration of disbelief. Nehru challenged the principle that astrological interpretations should determine the scheduling of national events. He suggested that if such convictions were genuinely widespread, the country’s leadership faced a choice: challenge those beliefs or allow people who subscribed to astrology to take responsibility for determining the country’s destiny.

The exchange illustrates a broader question confronting India’s founding political leadership: how should a modern constitutional state respond to inherited religious and cultural practices when they intersect with public institutions and national decision-making? Prasad’s position emphasised the need to consider the convictions of citizens, while Nehru’s response prioritised the independence of public decisions from astrological prescriptions.

The disagreement was particularly significant because the date in question had an established political meaning. The Constitution had been adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949, following nearly three years of deliberations. Its provisions subsequently came into effect on 26 January 1950, a date selected to commemorate the Indian National Congress’s declaration of Purna Swaraj, or complete independence, in 1930.

That declaration had marked an important moment in the nationalist movement’s demand for full independence from British rule. Choosing 26 January for the commencement of the Constitution therefore connected the new constitutional order with an earlier political commitment to national sovereignty. Altering the date would have meant reconsidering a decision that carried historical as well as institutional significance.

The eventual decision was to retain 26 January 1950. India’s Constitution came into force on that date, establishing the framework for the country’s new political and legal order. The significance of the decision was subsequently reinforced through the annual observance of Republic Day on 26 January, while 26 November became Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, commemorating the adoption of the document in 1949.

The correspondence also provides an insight into the contrasting responsibilities of the two men. Prasad, who presided over the Constituent Assembly during the Constitution’s preparation, later became independent India’s first president. Nehru became the country’s first prime minister and played a central role in shaping its early political direction. Their exchange demonstrates that questions concerning the relationship between public belief and state authority were already being considered at the highest levels of government before the Constitution came into operation.

The historical importance of the letter lies partly in the fact that the disagreement was recorded privately during the formative period of the republic. Rather than presenting a retrospective account of India’s founding principles, it captures two senior leaders confronting a practical question about how those principles should be applied.

Nehru’s response was unambiguous: personal or popular belief in astrology should not dictate the organisation of national affairs. Prasad’s intervention, meanwhile, raised the question of whether political representatives could disregard convictions held by substantial sections of the population simply because they did not share them.

Nearly eight decades after the correspondence, the exchange remains relevant to discussions about the relationship between constitutional governance, scientific reasoning and traditional belief. It does not suggest that India’s founding leadership was unanimous on every aspect of that relationship. Instead, it reveals that the tension was recognised from the beginning.

The Constitution ultimately took effect on the date chosen for its connection to India’s independence movement, not on a date selected according to astrological considerations. The decision preserved the historical symbolism of Purna Swaraj while establishing a principle that Nehru had defended in his correspondence: the scheduling of national constitutional events should not be subject to the dictates of astrologers.