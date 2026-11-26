India’s automobile industry is preparing for an unprecedented sales year, with vehicle purchases rising sharply as stronger domestic consumption, easier access to credit and expanding road connectivity encourage households to buy cars and other vehicles. The growth contrasts with weakening sales in major markets, including China, the United States and several European economies, positioning India as an increasingly important destination for global automotive investment.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday that vehicle manufacturers in India were on course to sell more than 30 million vehicles during the financial year ending March 2027. Between April and October, retail vehicle sales reached 18.7 million units, representing a 10% increase from the corresponding period a year earlier. Sales of passenger cars, tractors and commercial vehicles each grew by more than 15%, according to FADA data.

The expansion reflects a change in consumer behaviour, with buyers increasingly willing to borrow rather than postpone purchases until they have accumulated sufficient savings. Amar Sheth, vice-president of FADA, told CNBC that consumers had become more optimistic about their financial prospects and were increasingly prepared to use financing to acquire vehicles immediately.

The growing demand has encouraged major manufacturers to accelerate investment in production capacity. Japanese companies Maruti Suzuki and Toyota plan to increase capacity by 1.2 million and 200,000 units respectively, while South Korea’s Hyundai Motor intends to add capacity for another 150,000 vehicles. Indian manufacturers Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW have also announced expansion plans, according to automotive industry intelligence provider Mobility Global.

Puneet Gupta, Mobility Global’s director for India and ASEAN, said India was currently the only major automobile market experiencing significant growth while markets such as France, Germany and South Korea were either contracting or remaining largely stagnant. He compared India’s current development to China’s automotive expansion after its per capita gross domestic product crossed $2,500 in 2007, arguing that continued government support would be important in sustaining a similar transformation.

The latest expansion follows tax reductions announced by the Indian government last September to stimulate domestic consumption. The automobile industry accounts for 7.1% of India’s gross domestic product, 49% of manufacturing GDP and 15% of goods and services tax revenue, while supporting approximately 30 million jobs, according to government figures.

Although the initial boost from tax reductions has diminished, analysts expect replacement purchases and improved access to vehicle financing in smaller cities to sustain demand. Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, attributed the strength of consumption to relatively healthy wage growth, resilient employment, stable equity markets and easier access to credit. She also said the government had partly shielded households from rising energy costs, while companies with strong balance sheets had been slow to transfer higher costs to consumers.

Sustained domestic demand has also encouraged manufacturers to invest despite external economic uncertainties. However, analysts cautioned that recent monetary policy tightening and vehicle price increases could moderate sales towards the end of the financial year, particularly in rural markets. Urban demand is expected to remain comparatively resilient.

Diwakar Murugan, senior automotive analyst at Omdia, expects overall retail sales growth to finish the 2026-27 financial year in the high single digits. He described the record-breaking performance not as a temporary surge but as a structural reset in India’s automobile market, suggesting that the country’s growing consumer base and expanding access to financing could support longer-term industry growth.