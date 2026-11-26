Europe has taken a significant step towards developing an independent satellite communications network with the inauguration of a major manufacturing facility in Belgium, as the European Union accelerates its efforts to challenge Elon Musk’s Starlink and strengthen its strategic autonomy in space. The privately owned Belgian company Aerospacelab, which has secured a €2.4 billion contract to manufacture most of the satellites for the EU-backed IRIS² programme, will operate the facility.

Inaugurated by Belgium’s King Philippe on Tuesday in Marcinelle, near Charleroi, the oval-shaped factory covers 20,000 square metres and is designed to manufacture up to 500 satellites annually. According to the Belgian royal palace, its production capacity would make it the third-largest satellite manufacturing site in the world. Employees are expected to move into the facility in January, with manufacturing scheduled to begin by the end of 2028, according to AFP. The company will adopt the name Ectro from 30 November.

Aerospacelab secured its €2.4 billion contract in September to manufacture 264 of the 348 satellites planned for IRIS², the European Union’s secure satellite communications constellation. The company has described the programme as central to establishing Europe’s sovereign, secure and resilient connectivity infrastructure by 2030.

The project reflects growing concerns among European governments about dependence on commercial satellite operators, particularly as satellite connectivity becomes increasingly important for civilian communications, military operations and national security. Satellite networks provide internet access to remote areas and enable warships, fighter aircraft and government agencies to maintain communications where conventional terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable or disrupted.

The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the strategic importance of such systems. Ukrainian forces have relied heavily on Starlink to maintain communications during their military operations against Russia. Restrictions affecting the service in Russian-occupied territory, reported by Ukrainian officials, have also highlighted the vulnerabilities associated with depending on infrastructure controlled by private companies whose operational decisions can have geopolitical consequences.

However, Europe’s ambitions face a formidable competitive challenge. SpaceX says its Starlink network comprises more than 11,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, making it the world’s largest satellite constellation. The company has also outlined plans to expand the network to as many as 100,000 satellites.

Other competitors are also expanding their operations. Amazon’s satellite business, Amazon Leo, has deployed more than 400 satellites and is planning an initial constellation exceeding 3,200. France-based Eutelsat operates more than 600 low-Earth-orbit satellites through its OneWeb network and is participating in IRIS² through the SpaceRISE consortium, alongside SES and Hispasat.

The European Commission has characterised IRIS² as a strategic asset for achieving European space sovereignty in response to the growing influence of commercial satellite networks such as Starlink. The programme is intended to provide secure communications for EU governments while strengthening the bloc’s capacity to operate independently in critical communications infrastructure.

The original constellation plan has already been expanded. In August, the Commission and SpaceRISE announced an increase from 282 to 348 satellites, raising the planned secure communications capacity available to EU governments by 60%. The Commission identified defence and security requirements as the principal reasons for the expansion.

The first IRIS² satellite launches are targeted for the end of 2029, with initial services expected to follow shortly afterwards. Aerospacelab’s factory is therefore expected to become a central component of Europe’s effort to build the industrial capacity required to compete in an increasingly strategic global satellite communications market.