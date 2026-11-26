Jensen Huang’s return to the chief executive’s office at Nvidia, just 11 days after his departure, has done little to resolve the deeper problems confronting the world’s most influential artificial intelligence chipmaker. Although investors initially welcomed the reversal, sending the company’s shares up 31% on Monday in a historic single-day gain of $952 billion in market value, the recovery proved fragile. By Tuesday, Nvidia shares had at times fallen by more than 6%, suggesting that confidence in the company remains far from restored.

The central difficulty is that Nvidia’s exposure extends well beyond the sale of advanced processors. As El País reports, the company has become one of the principal financial backers of the wider AI industry, with investments exceeding $110 billion across dozens of businesses. Its portfolio includes start-ups such as OpenAI and Nscale, as well as publicly traded companies including Anthropic, SpaceX, CoreWeave, Nebius, Intel and several major technology suppliers. This extensive network has made Nvidia not merely a provider of the infrastructure powering the AI boom, but also one of the institutions financing its expansion.

That relationship has intensified concerns about circular financing. Nvidia provides investments, loans and financial guarantees that can help its own customers purchase the chips on which the company’s revenue depends. Such arrangements raise questions about how much of the sector’s apparent growth is supported by independent demand and how much is sustained by interconnected financial commitments. The concern is not simply theoretical. Nvidia’s previous share-price decline, which approached 50% from its record high on 6 October, coincided with pressure on companies such as CoreWeave and Nebius. Nscale has also acknowledged that it requires additional funding after reporting sharply increased losses, casting further uncertainty over its potential stock-market listing.

The company’s internal governance presents another challenge. Investors and financial commentators have questioned the absence of a clearly established succession plan, the degree to which Nvidia depends on Huang’s personal relationships and the authority of its board. The board’s position has been complicated by its decision to reverse Huang’s removal within less than two weeks, despite its chairman, Harvey Jones, having previously dismissed the prospect of the co-founder’s return. The episode has raised questions about the board’s independence and decision-making process. Market observers are also considering the possibility of further departures, including that of interim chief executive Colette Kress.

Nvidia has responded by announcing new oversight arrangements. The board has established a National Security and Export Controls Committee, composed of independent directors, to supervise compliance with trade regulations and assess national security risks. The company has also begun recruiting a chief compliance officer, responsible for overseeing compliance across the organisation and reporting to the board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The appointment is notable because a corporation of Nvidia’s scale and international reach had not previously established such a position.

Yet the regulatory questions confronting Huang are considerably broader. Nvidia says it will continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and consultations. The company is facing scrutiny involving the US Congress, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, alongside an investigation by California’s Department of Justice. At issue are not only commercial practices but also questions involving national security, export controls and the accuracy of corporate disclosures to investors.

One particularly sensitive investigation concerns Huang’s acknowledged extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a woman whom US officials reportedly suspected might have links to Chinese intelligence. Authorities are examining whether corporate information or national security secrets could have been compromised. Separately, Nvidia’s independent board committee is expected to continue examining the circumstances surrounding Huang’s initial removal and allegations concerning his conduct in the workplace. These include reported relationships with a senior Nvidia executive, Kimberly Powell, and another employee whose identity has not been disclosed. The allegations remain matters of scrutiny rather than established findings of wrongdoing.

The political dimension is equally significant. Although President Donald Trump has played down the concerns surrounding Huang’s return, lawmakers from both parties have questioned whether his reinstatement creates additional risks for national security. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, his return reduces uncertainty over Nvidia’s leadership and strategic direction, but congressional demands for tighter controls on AI chip exports and closer examination of the company’s sales to China remain unresolved.

Huang is expected to appear behind closed doors before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on 1 December, followed two days later by an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee, which is examining export-control policies affecting sensitive technology. The hearings will place the company’s commercial interests and its responsibilities under national security regulations under renewed scrutiny.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer captured the political unease in remarks to CNBC, arguing that additional safeguards might be necessary to ensure Huang does not take decisions that could endanger the United States. His suggestion that the executive might need a permanent minder was deliberately provocative, but it reflected a wider congressional demand for stronger oversight.

The essential takeaway is that Huang’s return has settled one immediate question about who leads Nvidia, but it has not resolved the more consequential questions about how the company is governed, how its AI investments are financed and how its commercial ambitions intersect with US national security. Nvidia’s challenge is no longer simply to maintain its technological and financial dominance. It must also demonstrate that the institutional controls surrounding that dominance are sufficiently robust to withstand scrutiny from investors, regulators and lawmakers.