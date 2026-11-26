A confrontation between France and the European Union over economic sovereignty could become one of the most consequential tests of the euro since the European debt crisis. At its centre is a question that European governments have long sought to contain: how far can a national government depart from the economic rules of the monetary union without facing financial or institutional retaliation? An analysis published by Le Monde diplomatique argues that a future left-wing government in France could test those limits by changing the way the state finances its debt, potentially weakening the leverage that financial markets and European institutions exercise over national economic policy.

The argument begins with the assumption that the European Union’s economic architecture is fundamentally hostile to governments seeking a substantial departure from neoliberal policy. The article contends that the freedom of capital movements, guaranteed under Article 63 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, allows financial markets to discipline governments. If investors lose confidence in a government’s economic programme, they can sell its bonds, pushing prices down and borrowing costs up. Rising sovereign interest rates can then make public spending more expensive and place pressure on governments to alter their policies.

The author points to Greece as an example of the power of this mechanism during the eurozone crisis. The broader contention is that a government seeking to pursue a significantly different economic programme cannot rely on electoral legitimacy alone: it must also prepare for a confrontation with the financial and institutional structures of the European Union.

Three broad responses are identified: submission to European rules, an attempt to reform them, or withdrawal from the existing arrangements. The article regards compliance as incompatible with a genuinely transformative left-wing programme, while questioning whether meaningful reform can be achieved through negotiation alone. Leaving the European Union or the euro, it argues, remains a legitimate option, but one that would require extensive preparations.

Such a departure would involve capital controls, mechanisms to regulate prices and support wages, and a much stronger public role in directing investment. Nationalisation of banks and the creation of powerful public investment institutions are presented as possible instruments for countering what the author describes as a potential “strike of capital”. The immediate economic consequences could be severe, however, particularly if a new currency experienced substantial depreciation. The article acknowledges that the short-term deterioration associated with devaluation could impose further hardship on a population already subjected to years of economic pressure.

It nevertheless suggests that a wider financial and economic crisis could alter the political circumstances. If the European monetary system itself came under severe pressure, withdrawal from the euro might become less disruptive politically than attempting to leave under stable conditions. In that scenario, the collapse of existing arrangements could create an opening for a different monetary and economic settlement.

The central proposal, however, is not immediate withdrawal. It is to break what the author calls the euro’s economic “straitjacket” while remaining inside the single currency. The proposed mechanism is a revival of the French Treasury circuit, a system through which domestic savings are directed towards financing public debt rather than leaving government borrowing entirely exposed to financial markets.

The article identifies the programme of La France insoumise (LFI), the left-wing political movement, as containing the foundations of such a system. Its proposals include raising the ceiling of the regulated Livret A savings account, introducing a new Livret B with staggered maturities of three, five and ten years, and increasing the proportion of regulated savings channelled into public financing.

According to the figures presented in the analysis, these measures could raise the resources available to the public financing system from €400 billion to €800 billion. Increasing the centralisation rate of regulated savings from 60 to 80 per cent would alone generate an additional €140 billion. The article compares this with the €150 billion public deficit recorded in 2025, arguing that the resources needed to establish a Treasury circuit are already potentially available within the domestic financial system.

The political consequences would be more complicated. Such an arrangement could reduce the government’s dependence on bond markets and its exposure to rising sovereign borrowing costs, but it would also challenge the European rules governing capital movements and public financing. The author anticipates that the European Commission would challenge the system before the Court of Justice of the European Union, arguing that it violated Article 63. France, the article suggests, would probably lose the case and face an obligation to dismantle the mechanism or pay financial penalties.

It argues, however, that a government determined to retain the system could refuse to comply. Further pressure might come through the EU’s excessive-deficit procedure, which also provides for financial penalties. But the article maintains that such sanctions would have limited coercive power if the government had already insulated its borrowing from market pressure through the Treasury circuit.

This is the foundation of its wider strategic argument: European fiscal rules depend not only on legal provisions but also on the financial mechanisms that make those provisions enforceable. If a government could finance itself through domestically directed savings, the capacity of bond markets to compel a change of policy would be substantially reduced.

The analysis nevertheless identifies a more serious potential escalation. It considers the possibility that the European Central Bank could restrict the refinancing available to French private banks, potentially depriving them of the capacity to finance the wider economy. Such a move would carry consequences beyond France, given the interconnected nature of the European banking system.

The article presents a targeted default on part of France’s public debt as a possible countermeasure. It estimates that financial institutions within the eurozone hold approximately a quarter of French public debt, representing around €900 billion of exposure. A default directed at non-resident holders within the currency bloc, it argues, could inflict substantial damage on the wider European financial system.

It also envisages the possibility of France taking control of its national central bank and effectively removing it from the European System of Central Banks in response to an attempt to cripple its banking sector. These scenarios are presented as strategic deterrents rather than expected policy actions. The author’s argument is that the potential costs of escalation for the rest of the eurozone would make the use of such measures difficult to contemplate.

Negotiations over a fundamental revision of the eurozone’s economic framework are another possibility. The proposed changes would include abolishing fiscal criteria, allowing restrictions on capital movements, recognising national financing mechanisms and permitting greater intervention by the ECB in public debt markets. Yet the article identifies Germany as the principal obstacle. Even if France secured support from a majority of member states, Berlin could block changes requiring unanimity or decide that a substantially transformed euro no longer served its interests.

The resulting arrangement, the author suggests, could be an unusual form of institutional coexistence: France remaining in the euro while operating a substantially autonomous system of public financing. This would amount to a structural opt-out without formal withdrawal from the currency union.

The article’s conclusion is that the balance of power in such a confrontation may be less favourable to European institutions than it initially appears. Its central condition, however, is the prior establishment of a functioning Treasury circuit. Without that protection, a left-wing government pursuing a radical economic programme would remain vulnerable to the financial pressures it seeks to resist.

The proposal therefore raises a question extending beyond France: whether a monetary union can accommodate fundamentally different national economic strategies, or whether its institutional design ultimately requires governments to accept a common economic model. For the author, the possibility of France leaving the euro remains the strategic backdrop to any confrontation. The outcome could range from an unprecedented accommodation within the currency union to a rupture that would threaten the eurozone itself.