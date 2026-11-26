France has become the centre of an increasingly visible confrontation over one of the fundamental questions of modern capitalism: who has the authority to determine how a country finances its future? On one side stand financial markets and much of the mainstream media, defending a system in which governments depend on private investors to fund public expenditure. On the other are sections of the population, led by secondary-school students and joined by university students, trade unions and the Yellow Vests, demanding changes that extend beyond immediate economic grievances. Beneath the protests lies a fundamental disagreement about public debt, state sovereignty and the relationship between democratic institutions and financial power.

In an analysis published by Le Monde diplomatique, the confrontation is presented as part of a wider struggle affecting advanced capitalist economies, rather than an exclusively French political dispute. Its central argument is that the modern system of public borrowing was not an inevitable consequence of economic necessity. It emerged from political choices made during the late 1960s, when dominant economic interests increasingly sought mechanisms to restrict the ability of elected governments to pursue policies that might threaten established privileges.

The transformation began when sections of the economic establishment became increasingly uncomfortable with the uncertainty associated with popular sovereignty. Electoral outcomes could produce governments pursuing policies that challenged the interests of powerful economic groups. A mechanism was therefore developed to place greater constraints on public decision-making: requiring the state to finance an increasing proportion of its activities through private financial markets.

This arrangement gradually produced a model in which taxation on higher incomes was reduced, private capital received public support and governments became increasingly dependent on private savings to finance public expenditure. Wealthy taxpayers could consequently lend money to the state, earning interest on funds that might previously have been collected through taxation. The system effectively transformed part of the financial resources that would otherwise have contributed directly to public revenue into privately owned capital generating returns from government borrowing.

The article challenges the apparent anonymity of financial markets by identifying them as an institutional expression of economic power under neoliberalism. Rather than representing an independent and politically neutral force, these markets are closely connected to the interests of wealthy investors and dominant economic groups.

The consequences extend into the formulation of public policy. Benoît Cœuré, a former member of the European Central Bank’s executive board, has described the disciplinary function of public debt. Governments seeking to borrow must satisfy the conditions demanded by financial actors. If investors consider their policies unacceptable, they can demand higher interest rates, increasing the cost of government borrowing and placing additional pressure on public finances.

This creates a mechanism through which financial markets can influence political decisions without directly participating in elections or holding public office. Governments may formally retain their democratic mandates, but their capacity to implement policies becomes increasingly dependent on the willingness of private investors to finance them.

The political leaderships welcomed by financial markets offer an indication of the direction in which this system operates. The article identifies Emmanuel Macron in France, Donald Trump in the United States, Javier Milei in Argentina and José Antonio Kast in Chile as examples of political figures whose arrival in power has been favourably received by financial interests. The underlying concern is that public policy becomes oriented towards consolidating an economic order favourable to dominant groups, while essential public services receive diminishing priority when they cannot be privatised or made commercially attractive.

Against this system, the protests emerging in France represent a different understanding of economic priorities. The students initially demanded basic improvements to their educational facilities, including buildings free from leaks, rats and conditions threatening their health. Their demands subsequently developed into a broader challenge to the organisation of society, which they associate with poverty, exploitation, environmental destruction and psychological distress.

Although the protesters do not necessarily frame their demands in the language of public debt, the article suggests that their aspirations can be understood through an alternative economic framework, particularly Keynesian economics. Under this approach, public borrowing is not inherently a financial burden or evidence of irresponsible government. It can be an instrument for financing infrastructure, strengthening public services and undertaking environmental transformations that improve future living conditions.

The distinction is fundamental. A government is not a household and does not face the same obligation to balance its accounts. While households must generally align their spending with their available income and borrowing capacity, states can borrow to finance investments whose benefits extend across generations. Debt, in this interpretation, becomes a means of preparing for the future rather than an instrument for restricting political choices in the present.

However, decades of neoliberal economic restructuring have substantially weakened the institutional mechanisms through which governments could pursue such policies. Financial markets have acquired a position of influence that makes the restoration of a more interventionist economic model politically and institutionally difficult.

The role of the media is another important dimension of the argument. On 10 October 2026, French newspaper Le Monde published a prominent headline declaring that France was under pressure from financial markets over its debt. According to the analysis in Le Monde diplomatique, the accompanying principal article contained nine quotations, eight from economists associated with banks or insurance companies and one from the French economy minister, himself a former asset manager.

The criticism is not simply that these individuals have financial-sector backgrounds, but that the presentation of public debt relies overwhelmingly on perspectives originating within the very system whose authority is being questioned. The article concludes with the assertion that financial markets now dictate the direction of the economy. Such coverage, the author argues, reinforces the impression that alternatives are economically impossible and that younger generations must abandon their expectations of substantial change.

Yet France previously operated under a markedly different system of public financing. Before the transformation of the late 1960s, government revenue came from taxation and a mechanism known as the Circuit du Trésor, or Treasury circuit. This arrangement relied on the compulsory centralisation of public funds and requirements for banks to hold Treasury securities under conditions established by public authorities.

The essential difference was the location of decision-making power. Rather than depending primarily on the conditions imposed by private financial markets, the state retained substantial control over the mechanisms through which public expenditure was financed. The system demonstrated that the organisation of public borrowing was a political and institutional choice, not an immutable economic principle.

According to Le Monde diplomatique, this arrangement was dismantled through political decisions and could, in principle, be restored through another. Proposals to revive elements of the former system have already appeared among some candidates contesting the French presidential election. The hostile reactions of financial markets to their growing popularity, including warnings that their electoral prospects are alarming investors, illustrate the political significance of the debate.

The confrontation is therefore about more than interest rates, budget deficits or government borrowing. It concerns whether the authority to determine national economic priorities belongs primarily to democratically elected institutions or to private financial interests capable of influencing the cost of public financing.

The protests of autumn 2026 and the presidential election scheduled for spring 2027 could become decisive moments in that struggle. At stake is not simply how France manages its debt, but whether public borrowing remains an instrument through which society can finance collective ambitions or continues to function as a mechanism through which financial power limits the choices available to democratic governments.