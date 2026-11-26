Norwegian low-cost long-haul carrier Norse Atlantic Airways suspended all flights on Thursday and warned that it could file for bankruptcy unless it secures emergency short-term financing, following an 85% collapse in its Oslo-listed shares a day earlier. The airline said its board was considering financing options but acknowledged that there was no guarantee a viable solution would be found.

“If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the board’s intention to file for bankruptcy,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. It added that “there can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found”.

The suspension followed a warning issued on Wednesday that the airline’s financial position had become critical and depended on obtaining additional liquidity to meet immediate obligations. Norse also confirmed that it was holding discussions with selected parties about short-term financing and a potential strategic takeover, although it offered no assurance that either process would produce an agreement.

Signs of operational disruption had emerged earlier in the week. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cancelled two flights scheduled under a wet-lease arrangement with Norse, citing an unexpected operational suspension. The affected services were PK786 from London to Islamabad and PK710 from Manchester to Lahore. Under the agreement, signed in early October, Norse supplied the aircraft and crew for PIA operations. PIA subsequently said it would operate both routes using its own Boeing 777 aircraft from Wednesday.

Norse’s own services were also affected. Flight Z0 783 from London Gatwick to Orlando was listed as cancelled on Wednesday by the flight-tracking website Flightradar24, while Gatwick Airport’s website displayed its Thursday status as requiring passengers to contact the airline. Despite the mounting disruption, checks by CNBC at 9am Oslo time on Thursday found that Norse was still selling tickets for flights scheduled from Friday onwards.

The crisis follows a prolonged effort to reduce operating costs and restructure the business. In May, Norse eliminated 75 jobs as part of a $50 million cost-reduction programme. The measures came after Eivind Roald replaced founder Bjorn Tore Larsen as chief executive in November last year.

The airline has also faced difficulties maintaining its aircraft-leasing partnerships. India’s largest airline, IndiGo, agreed in early 2025 to lease six Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse as it prepared to expand services to Europe and Britain ahead of receiving its own wide-body fleet. That agreement ended in October, with IndiGo citing airspace restrictions, high fuel costs and currency pressures.

Norse’s scheduled operations have contracted sharply. According to aviation analyst Cirium, the airline operated 4,822 scheduled flights at its peak in 2024, compared with 4,695 in 2025 and 2,565 in 2026. It had scheduled just 122 flights for November this year.

Fuel costs have been a persistent concern. In May, Roald told CNBC that he was not overly concerned about fuel availability and said the airline had no indication that the situation would immediately affect operations. By October, however, Norse was reporting continued reduced capacity because of prolonged high fuel prices. The latest suspension leaves its future dependent on whether emergency financing or a strategic transaction can be secured.