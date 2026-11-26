An Iraqi court sentenced eight French nationals to life imprisonment on Thursday for joining the Islamic State (IS) group, while two others received 15-year prison terms, as Iraq continues prosecuting foreign nationals accused of fighting for the organisation. Verdicts for another 10 French defendants were postponed to a later date, according to an AFP correspondent.

The 10 sentences form part of proceedings against 47 French citizens brought from Syria last year and put on trial in Iraq since September. The court had previously sentenced 15 members of the group to life imprisonment and another defendant to 15 years in prison. Among those sentenced on Thursday was Romain Garnier, who had worked for IS’s radio operation.

The proceedings also involve several defendants whose alleged roles in the organisation have attracted particular attention in France. Among those still awaiting verdicts is Adrien Guihal, identified as the voice who announced IS’s claim of responsibility for the 2016 attack in Nice, when a truck was driven into crowds celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86 people. His verdict was postponed on Thursday.

Thomas Collange and Quentin Le Brun are also awaiting decisions. Collange travelled to Syria with his wife, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in France last year. Le Brun appeared in an IS propaganda video.

During the hearings, most defendants pleaded guilty and expressed regret over joining the organisation. Several also requested repatriation to France. Guihal, speaking during a session last week, said he had rejected the group’s actions and had changed his outlook. Collange similarly expressed regret over taking his wife and children to Syria, saying he had renounced IS after attempting to escape in 2017.

The cases highlight the legal and diplomatic difficulties surrounding the prosecution of European nationals who joined IS in Syria and Iraq. France has repatriated hundreds of family members of jihadists but has declined to bring back most of the men accused of involvement in the organisation, leaving them to face prosecution abroad.

Several defendants have questioned why they are being tried in Iraq when they claim to have operated only in Syria. Iraqi authorities, however, are prosecuting them under the country’s anti-terrorism legislation for membership of IS, irrespective of where they were active.

IS swept across Iraq and Syria in 2014, carrying out massacres and subjecting women and girls to sexual slavery. Iraq, supported by a US-led coalition, declared victory over the group in 2017, while Kurdish-led forces, backed by Washington, defeated it in neighbouring Syria in 2019. Nevertheless, Iraqi authorities continue investigating mass graves and evidence of atrocities committed during the group’s territorial control.

The latest proceedings come as Iraq expands prosecutions involving thousands of suspected IS members. In February, more than 5,700 detainees from over 60 countries were transferred from Kurdish-run prisons in Syria to Iraq following a transfer organised by the United States. Trials involving those detainees began on Sunday, with the first hearings concerning Syrian nationals.

Iraqi courts have imposed hundreds of life and death sentences on people convicted of terrorism offences, including foreign fighters. However, human rights organisations have criticised some proceedings as rushed and lacking adequate due process, raising continuing concerns about the standards applied in the prosecution of suspected IS members.