The crown may have only one winner, but Miss Universe 2026 has already produced a succession of controversies that threaten to overshadow its 75th edition. Hours before the final in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the organisation is confronting a crisis extending well beyond the competition itself: rival claims to corporate control, allegations of electoral manipulation, legal disputes involving its owners, the exclusion of national contestants and questions about whether the judging process can command public confidence.

An account published by El País traces the origins of the turmoil to November 2025, when the previous edition in Thailand became embroiled in a public confrontation between Nawat Itsaragrisil, president of Miss Universe Thailand, and Fátima Bosch, Mexico’s representative. Itsaragrisil reprimanded Bosch for failing to participate in certain promotional activities. The exchange was captured on video and circulated widely, prompting Bosch to leave the event, accompanied by several other contestants in protest.

The incident exposed tensions within an organisation whose public image depends heavily on presenting an atmosphere of discipline, international solidarity and professional management. But the dispute soon developed into a more serious controversy over the legitimacy of the competition’s results. Judges Omar Harfouch and Claude Makélélé resigned before the final. Harfouch alleged that the finalists had been selected through a secret vote before the competition and accused the organisation of manipulating the outcome. Bosch nevertheless went on to win the crown.

Miss Universe rejected the allegations and subsequently filed a lawsuit against Harfouch, accusing him of defamation and breach of contract. The former judge maintained his claims. The dispute left unresolved questions about the selection process, while turning what should have been a celebration of the winner into a contest over the credibility of the institution itself.

The previous edition was also marked by a serious accident involving Gabrielle Henry, Jamaica’s representative, who fell through an opening in the stage during the competition and suffered a severe brain injury. In 2026, Henry filed a lawsuit against the organisation, alleging negligence. The case added a question of participant safety to the growing list of concerns surrounding the pageant.

The crisis has also been rooted in the organisation’s ownership structure. In 2022, the Thai company JKN, owned by Anne Jakrajutatip, acquired Miss Universe. After JKN declared bankruptcy in 2023, half of the organisation was sold in 2024 to Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú. Both subsequently became embroiled in legal difficulties. Jakrajutatip was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison for fraud in Thailand, while Rocha faced investigations in Mexico concerning alleged money laundering and organised crime, as well as accusations involving fuel and arms trafficking.

Their diminished public presence and uncertain effective involvement in the organisation contributed to a struggle over who had the authority to direct the competition. By July 2026, contradictory announcements had emerged, with rival factions identifying themselves as Miss Universe East and Miss Universe West. Each claimed a different position on the organisation’s management and franchise rights, and separate websites began operating.

Nawat, associated with the eastern group, maintained that his company possessed the rights to manage several national franchises. The faction linked to Rocha disputed the validity of those agreements. The disagreement extended to the selection of the host country for 2027. Miss Universe East announced that Vietnam would stage the next edition, but the western group denied that a final decision had been made.

The consequences were particularly visible in Southeast Asia, where six countries — Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Malaysia — were excluded from the Puerto Rico competition. Organisers argued that the licences associated with Nawat were invalid. Although the national titleholders retained their domestic crowns, they were prevented from participating in the international event. Singapore’s representative, Vion Tan, publicly expressed disappointment at losing the opportunity to represent her country and showcase its culture on the global stage.

Other national organisations also questioned the direction of the competition. In May, Miss France organisers initially withdrew their representative in protest over the previous year’s controversies and the lack of clarity surrounding Miss Universe’s leadership. Frederic Gilbert, president of the French competition, demanded satisfactory answers about who controlled the organisation and what measures would be introduced to prevent further scandals. The international organisation subsequently appointed a selection committee to choose a replacement, who eventually travelled to Puerto Rico. Officials in Senegal and Guyana also raised concerns, with their respective organisations deciding not to send representatives or withdrawing from their positions.

Practical difficulties further complicated the event. Immigration restrictions introduced by the Trump administration have prevented several contestants from reaching Puerto Rico, including representatives from Nepal, the Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Angola and South Sudan. Zimbabwe’s representative, Roseanna Hall, encountered a separate visa problem, with her document approved only after preliminary activities had begun.

Political tensions also entered the competition. During the national costume presentation on 21 November, Israel’s representative, Danielle Yablonka, was booed by some spectators after appearing in an outfit inspired by Jerusalem’s Old City. Her cape carried the word “peace” in English, Hebrew and Arabic. The message itself became a subject of online criticism in the context of Israel’s war against Palestinians, illustrating how international political disputes can intrude even into events designed to remain outside conventional political debate.

A separate beach fashion show, Beauty on the Beach, generated criticism after videos circulated showing contestants stumbling on a makeshift runway in the sand while wearing high heels. Miss Universe distanced itself from the event, saying it had been organised independently and did not meet the organisation’s professional standards.

The final unresolved issue concerns the transparency of the judging process. Until shortly before the event, organisers had not publicly disclosed the judges’ identities or explained how scores would be verified. Only on 23 November did they announce the nine members responsible for selecting the winner. Reports cited by El País also indicate that the organisation acknowledged in court documents that the controversies had resulted in lost sponsorships and affected the resources committed to staging the competition in Puerto Rico.

With 116 contestants competing for the crown on 24 November, the final is therefore taking place under circumstances that extend far beyond the usual pressures of an international beauty pageant. The central challenge for Miss Universe is no longer simply to produce a winner, but to restore confidence in the institution responsible for choosing one.