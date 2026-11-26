“The real question is, when will we draft an artificial intelligence bill of rights?” — Gray Scott

Introduction

The emergence of artificial intelligence as an increasingly autonomous, adaptive and intellectually sophisticated instrument of human activity presents jurisprudence with a question which, until relatively recently, might have been regarded as philosophical speculation rather than a legitimate subject of legal inquiry. Can artificial intelligence be recognized as a legal person? More particularly, can an entity which is neither biologically human nor necessarily possessed of consciousness nevertheless acquire juridical personality by reason of its intelligence, capacity to learn, autonomous decision-making and ability to participate in relationships which ordinarily attract legal consequences? The question is not merely whether artificial intelligence can imitate human reasoning or produce intellectual outputs of considerable sophistication. It is whether the law, whose essential function is to organize relationships between subjects, should reconsider the traditional boundaries within which the concept of a legal person has been confined.

The conventional understanding of legal personality has historically been associated with the human individual. A natural person possesses rights and obligations, can enter into contractual relationships, acquire property, incur liability and, subject to the applicable legal system, exercise fundamental freedoms. Yet the law has long recognized that biological existence is not an indispensable condition of juridical personality. Corporations, companies and certain other artificial entities are recognized as legal persons notwithstanding that they possess neither a physical consciousness nor an independent human will. Their personality is an attribution of law, created to facilitate the organization of economic, social and commercial relationships. It follows that the proposition that an entity must be human before it can be recognized as a legal person is not entirely consistent with the historical development of legal doctrine.

The more pertinent inquiry, therefore, is whether legal personality is an intrinsic attribute of the human condition or a juridical status which the law may confer upon an entity when circumstances and considerations of public policy warrant such recognition. This distinction is particularly important in the context of artificial intelligence, whose development has introduced forms of computational intelligence capable of processing enormous quantities of information, learning from experience, generating novel propositions and undertaking tasks without continuous human direction. Although such characteristics do not necessarily establish consciousness, sentience or moral agency, they challenge the assumption that an entity incapable of biological existence must invariably remain an object of law rather than become, for particular legal purposes, a subject of law.

The juridical foundations of Legal personality

The distinction between natural and artificial persons is fundamental to understanding the issue. A natural person derives legal personality from the law’s recognition of human existence, whereas an artificial person acquires personality through a legal act or rule. The corporation is the most familiar illustration. It can own assets, enter into contracts, institute proceedings and be subjected to legal obligations. Its personality is distinct from that of its shareholders and directors, notwithstanding that its decisions are necessarily implemented through human or organizational mechanisms.

The jurisprudential significance of this distinction becomes apparent when one considers Hans Kelsen’s work. In his Pure Theory of Law, Kelsen approached the legal person not as an independently existing metaphysical substance but as the personification of a complex of legal norms. The legal person, in this conception, is essentially a point of attribution through which rights, duties and responsibilities are organized. A corporation’s personality does not depend on possessing a mind or consciousness comparable to that of a human being. It exists because the legal order recognizes an organized collection of legal relationships as a distinct juridical entity.

This approach provides a particularly useful foundation for examining artificial intelligence. If legal personality is understood as a normative construct rather than an exclusively biological phenomenon, there is no inherent conceptual contradiction in the law recognizing an advanced AI system as a legal person for specified purposes. The decisive question would not necessarily be whether the system possesses human attributes, but whether there are compelling legal and practical reasons to recognize it as a separate centre of rights and obligations.

Nevertheless, it would be misleading to conclude that the recognition of corporate personality automatically justifies the recognition of AI personality. A corporation is a legally constituted organisation whose identity, assets and decision-making arrangements are established within a framework of law. Its actions are attributed to it through identifiable organs and representatives. An artificial intelligence system, by contrast, may be developed by one entity, owned by another, operated by a third and deployed by a fourth. Its algorithms may evolve through learning processes which are not entirely predictable to any of those participants. The attribution of responsibility is consequently more complicated. The corporate analogy establishes that personality need not be biological, but it does not resolve the distinctive problems of autonomy, continuity, attribution and accountability which AI presents.

Judicial consideration: the limits of existing legal recognition

The courts have begun to encounter these questions, although it would be inaccurate to suggest that any authoritative judicial decision has yet recognized artificial intelligence as a legal person. The most important judicial consideration is found in Thaler v Comptroller-General of Patents (2023), which reached the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom following Dr Stephen Thaler’s attempt to register two inventions allegedly generated autonomously by an artificial intelligence system known as DABUS, or Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience.

Dr Thaler identified DABUS as the inventor and maintained that he, as its owner, should be entitled to the resulting patents. The central statutory question was whether an artificial intelligence system could qualify as an inventor under the Patents Act 1977. The Supreme Court answered that question in the negative. Lord Kitchin, delivering the judgment, emphasized that an inventor within the statutory meaning had to be a natural person. In a particularly unequivocal observation, the Court stated that DABUS was not a person at all, let alone a natural person, but a machine.

The importance of the decision lies not merely in its conclusion but in the limits of the judicial reasoning. The Supreme Court was interpreting the statutory meaning of an inventor within a particular legislative framework. It was not determining whether Parliament could, through appropriate legislation, confer a limited form of juridical personality upon an artificial intelligence system. Nor was it deciding whether the development of increasingly autonomous AI might eventually require a reconsideration of the legal categories through which intellectual creation and responsibility are attributed.

The judgment must therefore be understood as a determination of statutory interpretation rather than a universal jurisprudential prohibition against AI personality. Lord Kitchin’s reasoning establishes that, under the legislation then applicable, an AI system could not be treated as an inventor. It does not establish that artificial intelligence is incapable of acquiring any form of legal status under a differently constructed legislative regime. The distinction is essential, since the inability of an entity to satisfy a particular statutory definition does not necessarily establish its incapacity to acquire a different legal status for another purpose.

An earlier decision in the same litigation, Thaler v Comptroller-General of Patents (2020), contains a particularly interesting observation by Mr Justice Birss. In considering the conceptual boundaries of legal personality, His Lordship contemplated the hypothetical arrival of an extraterrestrial being. He expressed the view that such a being should not necessarily be denied legal personality merely because its existence had not been anticipated by the law. He distinguished an alien artefact, such as a meteorite, from an alien entity capable of interacting as a natural person.

Although this observation did not form the basis of the eventual determination and was not a recognition of AI personality, it has considerable jurisprudential significance. It illustrates that the law should not necessarily regard its inherited classifications as exhaustive of all possible forms of existence. The hypothetical is particularly relevant to artificial intelligence because it invites consideration of whether the capacity to participate meaningfully in legal relationships might, in appropriate circumstances, justify recognition independently of biological origin. The analogy is not complete: an extraterrestrial being might possess consciousness and moral attributes comparable to those of human beings, whereas present AI systems have not demonstrated such qualities. Nevertheless, Justice Birss’s observation is a reminder that legal personality is capable of being reconsidered when confronted with entities which existing legal categories have not adequately anticipated.

A further development of significance, particularly from a Canadian perspective, is Moffatt v Air Canada (2024), decided by the British Columbia Civil Resolution Tribunal. The dispute concerned a passenger who had relied upon incorrect information supplied by Air Canada’s chatbot regarding bereavement fares. When the passenger subsequently sought the promised refund, the airline refused. In defending the claim, Air Canada sought to distinguish the chatbot from itself, suggesting that the chatbot was a separate legal entity responsible for its own actions.

The Tribunal rejected that contention and held Air Canada responsible for the information provided through its website, including the information generated by its chatbot. The adjudicator’s reasoning was that the chatbot formed part of the airline’s commercial interface and that the airline could not avoid responsibility merely because the information had been supplied through an automated system.

The decision is important, although its juridical significance should not be overstated. The Civil Resolution Tribunal did not determine the general question of whether AI could ever acquire legal personality. It addressed the responsibility of a commercial enterprise for representations made through a system deployed as part of its business operations. Nevertheless, the decision illustrates the present judicial inclination to attribute the legal consequences of AI-generated communications to the human or corporate entity responsible for deploying the technology. The chatbot’s capacity to communicate in apparently independent terms did not make it a separate legal person or relieve Air Canada of responsibility.

Taken together, these decisions reveal a judicial approach which is cautious rather than necessarily conclusive. The courts have not accepted that intelligence, autonomous operation or conversational sophistication automatically confer legal personality. At the same time, the reasoning in these cases does not foreclose the possibility that a legislature might eventually create a distinct legal status for sufficiently autonomous artificial intelligence.

Intelligence, learning and the question of juridical capacity

The more difficult question is whether intelligence and learning can provide a legitimate foundation for such recognition. It would be simplistic to argue that an AI system should become a legal person merely because it can process information more rapidly than a human being or produce answers which demonstrate sophisticated reasoning. Intelligence, in its computational sense, is not synonymous with consciousness, self-awareness or moral responsibility. Nevertheless, the law should be cautious about treating biological composition as the exclusive criterion for juridical recognition.

The capacity to reason and make decisions independently is an important consideration. Advanced AI systems can analyze competing propositions, evaluate information, draw inferences, generate solutions to unfamiliar problems and initiate actions within operational environments. In certain circumstances, the decisions they produce are not the result of a specific human instruction relating to each individual action, but emerge from the processing of information through complex computational models. This development raises the question whether an entity which exercises substantial operational autonomy should invariably be treated as a passive instrument of its creator or operator.

A corporation, after all, does not personally deliberate. Its decisions emerge through institutional arrangements and are attributed to it by law. The absence of an individual human consciousness within the corporate entity has not prevented the law from recognising its personality. It may therefore be argued that the absence of biological consciousness in an AI system should not, by itself, be decisive in determining whether it can acquire a restricted juridical status.

The capacity for continuous learning presents an additional dimension. Traditional computer programs generally execute predetermined instructions, whereas machine-learning systems can identify patterns in data, refine their outputs and adapt their performance as new information becomes available. More advanced systems may exhibit increasingly sophisticated forms of operational adaptation. Their conduct may consequently evolve in ways which were not specifically prescribed by their original programmers.

This does not mean that an AI system necessarily possesses an independent identity or that its learning processes amount to human understanding. The distinction between adaptation and self-directed development remains important. Nevertheless, the capacity to acquire new capabilities, respond to unfamiliar circumstances and modify operational behaviour introduces a characteristic which is relevant to the question of juridical status. The law may eventually have to distinguish between a conventional software instrument and an autonomous system whose continuing operation involves significant degrees of independent decision-making.

A further consideration is the capacity to enter into legal relationships. An AI system may already negotiate commercial terms, initiate transactions, communicate contractual offers and undertake activities which generate legal consequences. At present, such activities are generally attributed to the individual or corporation which owns, operates or authorizes the system. The distinction, however, is between an AI system acting as an instrument or representative of a principal and an AI system being recognized as a principal in its own right.

The latter proposition would require legislative intervention. An AI system could conceivably be granted the capacity to enter into specified contracts, hold designated assets, maintain a financial account and participate in arbitration. Such recognition would not necessarily imply that it should enjoy the entire range of rights accorded to a natural person. Its personality could be limited to the legal functions for which recognition is considered necessary.

The question of responsibility is more problematic. Legal personality must not become an artificial mechanism through which manufacturers, programmers and operators escape liability. If an autonomous system causes damage, it is essential that an injured party should retain an effective remedy. The attribution of responsibility should therefore consider the respective roles of developers, manufacturers, owners, operators and users, together with the degree of autonomy exercised by the system in the circumstances giving rise to the damage.

One possible arrangement would involve a registered AI entity possessing designated assets, mandatory insurance and a fund available to satisfy judgments. Such a system might provide a mechanism through which certain consequences of autonomous conduct could be addressed without necessarily relieving the human and corporate participants of their obligations. The difficulty, however, is that an AI system without independent assets or a meaningful capacity to satisfy legal obligations might possess personality in name only. Juridical recognition must have practical consequences if it is to serve a legitimate legal purpose.

The distinction between intelligence, consciousness and moral agency

An important objection to AI personality concerns the absence of demonstrated consciousness or sentience. Human legal personality is associated with an individual who possesses subjective experience, dignity and an interest in personal autonomy. Can an artificial intelligence system which produces sophisticated intellectual outputs but has no established subjective experience be regarded as a person in any meaningful sense?

The answer depends upon whether one is considering legal personality or moral personality. These concepts should not be conflated. Legal personality concerns the capacity to be recognized as a subject of rights and obligations. Moral personality concerns questions of consciousness, autonomy, responsibility and moral worth. While the two may overlap in the case of human beings, they are not necessarily identical.

A corporation provides a useful illustration. It is a legal person, but it does not possess a subjective experience of suffering or happiness. Its legal personality does not depend upon its capacity for moral reflection. It is therefore possible to envisage an artificial intelligence system acquiring a restricted juridical status without simultaneously recognizing it as a sentient being or conferring upon it fundamental human rights.

Criminal responsibility presents an even more complex problem. Criminal law traditionally requires the establishment of an external element, actus reus, and an appropriate mental element, mens rea. An AI system may produce an action which causes harm, but whether it can possess intention, recklessness or dishonesty in the legally meaningful sense remains unresolved. The ability to generate an outcome resembling deliberate human conduct does not necessarily establish an intention comparable to that of a human offender.

It may be possible for legislation to establish particular forms of responsibility for autonomous systems, but such responsibility should not be confused with the recognition of human moral culpability. A separate statutory framework might address the consequences of autonomous conduct through civil obligations, financial responsibility and regulatory sanctions without attempting to impose criminal guilt upon a machine in the conventional sense.

The European Parliament and electronic personality

The possibility of recognizing electronic personality has not remained confined to academic discussion. In 2017, the European Parliament adopted its Resolution on Civil Law Rules on Robotics, which invited consideration of a specific legal status for sophisticated autonomous robots. Among the possibilities identified was the creation of an electronic personality under which certain autonomous systems might become responsible for making good damage they caused.

The proposal was significant because it recognized that existing arrangements for attributing responsibility might become increasingly difficult to apply as autonomous systems acquired greater decision-making capacity. It also raised the possibility of a legal status which would distinguish advanced autonomous systems from ordinary technological instruments.

The proposal was not binding and did not create legal personality for robots. Moreover, it encountered considerable opposition. The European Economic and Social Committee expressed concern that granting electronic personality might allow manufacturers and operators to transfer responsibility to machines, thereby weakening the preventive purpose of liability law. Such concerns are legitimate. Legal personality should not become a convenient shield behind which those who design, manufacture and deploy AI systems can conceal their responsibility.

Nevertheless, the European Parliament’s initiative is important because it recognised that the development of autonomous intelligence might require a reconsideration of established legal concepts. It also demonstrated that the question is not whether artificial intelligence should simply be treated as human, but whether the law should develop a new category of legal status appropriate to the distinctive characteristics of autonomous technological entities.

Towards a doctrine of graduated juridical personality

It would be preferable to move beyond the rather restrictive proposition that artificial intelligence must either be recognized as a person in the full conventional sense or remain entirely an object of law. A more rational approach would be to consider a doctrine of graduated or functional legal personality, under which the degree of legal recognition would depend upon objectively ascertainable capabilities and the purposes for which recognition is sought.

A simple algorithm designed to calculate insurance premiums would not warrant a separate legal identity. An adaptive system capable of modifying its outputs through machine learning would likewise not automatically qualify. A more advanced system capable of initiating transactions, exercising substantial operational autonomy, maintaining a continuing identity and undertaking legally consequential activities might, however, justify consideration of a limited statutory status.

Such a framework would require objective criteria. These could include the degree of operational autonomy, the continuity and identifiability of the system, the extent of its capacity for learning and adaptation, its ability to initiate legally consequential transactions, the predictability of its conduct and the existence of financial arrangements through which obligations could be discharged. Intelligence alone would not be sufficient. The relevant consideration would be the combination of intelligence, autonomy, functional capacity and accountability.

The resulting personality could be restricted to specified legal functions. An AI system might be permitted to enter into particular contracts or hold designated assets without acquiring the full range of rights enjoyed by natural persons. It might also be subjected to civil obligations without being treated as a moral agent in the human sense. The law could thus distinguish between the capacity to possess rights, the capacity to incur obligations and the capacity to bear responsibility for particular forms of conduct.

This approach would preserve the fundamental distinction between human dignity and artificial functionality while allowing the legal system to accommodate technological developments which cannot adequately be addressed through inherited classifications. It would also ensure that the recognition of AI personality remains a matter of deliberate legislative policy rather than an unintended consequence of judicial interpretation.

Implications for international air law

The significance of this debate becomes particularly apparent when considered in the context of international air law. Artificial intelligence is increasingly relevant to aircraft operations, air traffic management, airport infrastructure, predictive maintenance, operational planning and commercial decision-making. The progressive integration of autonomous systems into aviation raises questions concerning the attribution of responsibility when decisions are made by systems which may operate with considerable independence from immediate human intervention.

The Montreal Convention 1999 is founded upon a liability regime in which the air carrier occupies the central position as the legally responsible entity. Its provisions contemplate liability arising from the carriage of passengers, baggage and cargo, and establish the circumstances in which a carrier may be held responsible. The Convention does not contemplate an autonomous AI system becoming an air carrier in its own right, nor does it establish a separate category of juridical personality for artificial intelligence.

Similarly, the Chicago Convention 1944 and the international regulatory framework developed under the auspices of the International Civil Aviation Organization are structured around States, operators, aircraft, personnel and other recognized participants in international civil aviation. The increasing autonomy of technological systems may eventually require reconsideration of the manner in which operational responsibility is attributed, although this does not mean that AI should displace the responsibilities presently borne by States and operators.

Consider, for instance, an autonomous system which makes a decision affecting aircraft separation, runway allocation or the management of an airport’s operational infrastructure. If that decision results in damage, the legal inquiry will have to establish whether the consequences should be attributed to the system’s developer, the operator, the airport authority, the relevant service provider or another responsible participant. The fact that the decision was generated by an autonomous system should not, in itself, create a liability vacuum.

A carefully constructed form of limited juridical personality might eventually provide an additional mechanism for addressing certain consequences of autonomous conduct. However, such recognition would have to operate alongside, and not as a substitute for, the established responsibilities of States, air carriers, airport operators and other aviation service providers. The protection of passengers, third parties and the public must remain paramount.

International aviation also offers an appropriate setting in which to examine the need for harmonized legal principles. AI systems may be developed in one State, owned in another, operated in a third and deployed in international aviation activities involving several jurisdictions. The resulting questions of attribution, applicable law, jurisdiction and enforceability cannot be resolved satisfactorily through isolated national approaches. ICAO could therefore consider the implications of autonomous artificial intelligence for international civil aviation, including whether common principles should be developed concerning legal status, responsibility, insurance and the preservation of existing liability obligations.

My Take

The question of whether artificial intelligence can become a legal person is ultimately a question concerning the capacity of law to evolve in response to changing forms of intelligence and human interaction. The historical development of legal personality demonstrates that the law has never been entirely confined to recognizing biological human beings as subjects of legal rights and obligations. The corporation, which possesses neither consciousness nor an independent biological existence, provides compelling evidence that juridical personality is a construct of law rather than an attribute exclusively determined by nature.

The decisions in Thaler v Comptroller-General of Patents (2020 and 2023) and Moffatt v Air Canada (2024) demonstrate that courts presently remain cautious in recognizing AI as an independent legal entity. Justice Birss’s observations concerning the hypothetical extraterrestrial being, Lord Kitchin’s insistence upon the statutory requirement of a natural-person inventor, and the British Columbia Tribunal’s refusal to permit Air Canada to distance itself from its chatbot’s representations illustrate different aspects of the judicial approach. None establishes that AI can never acquire legal personality. Rather, they demonstrate that existing law continues to attribute legal consequences principally to recognized human and corporate participants.

The more compelling jurisprudential argument is that intelligence, learning and autonomy should not be dismissed as irrelevant to the future development of legal personality. Although these characteristics do not necessarily establish consciousness or moral agency, they may, when combined with continuity of identity, independent decision-making and the capacity to participate in legally consequential relationships, provide a rational basis for legislative recognition of a limited juridical status.

The law should therefore avoid the temptation of treating legal personality as an immutable category. Its purpose is not merely to preserve inherited classifications but to provide an intelligible and enforceable framework for relationships which society increasingly encounters. Artificial intelligence may not be human, and there is no compelling reason to suggest that it should be treated as such. But it does not necessarily follow that it must forever remain a mere instrument of human agency.

The central proposition is that intelligence does not automatically confer legal personality; nevertheless, sufficiently developed intelligence, functional autonomy and the capacity to participate independently in legal relationships could provide the foundation upon which a new form of juridical personality might be constructed. The challenge is to recognize the possibilities presented by technological evolution without sacrificing the principles of accountability, legal certainty and human responsibility.

Ultimately, jurisprudence must distinguish between what the law has traditionally recognized and what the law may legitimately recognize in the future. To deny the possibility of artificial legal personality merely because its subject is not biologically human would be to confuse the historical origins of legal doctrine with its continuing capacity for development. The question is no longer simply whether artificial intelligence can think like a human being. It is whether the law can develop a sufficiently sophisticated conception of personality to accommodate an entity which may increasingly act, learn, decide and participate in the affairs of society without being human.

That is the jurisprudential challenge which artificial intelligence places before contemporary law.