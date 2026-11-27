US technology giant IBM has decided to end visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of foreign employees in its American consulting business, requiring affected workers to relocate to another country or leave the company by the end of December. The decision could affect thousands of Indian professionals, according to people familiar with the development, although IBM has not disclosed the number of employees involved.

Affected workers have reportedly been given three weeks to decide whether to remain with the company through an overseas relocation or accept a departure package. Those choosing to leave will receive three months’ severance pay, with December 31 designated as their final working day.

IBM said the decision reflected changing client requirements and the growing availability of skilled workers rather than explicitly attributing it to recent US government immigration measures. In a statement to The Indian Express, the company said its consulting division had participated in high-skilled visa programmes to address shortages of specialist skills, but that its reliance on these programmes had declined over several years. Changes in skill availability and client requirements had prompted the decision to discontinue sponsorship for most such positions.

IBM Consulting employs more than 150,000 people worldwide, providing technology and business advisory services in areas including cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. India could become a major destination for employees seeking overseas transfers. However, relocation may involve substantial salary reductions for Indian professionals who have spent years working in the United States, alongside disruptions to family arrangements, including spouses’ employment and children’s education.

IBM’s recruitment figures illustrate the importance of its Indian operations. As of November 26, the company had advertised 1,671 positions in its consulting division, including 1,337 in India, compared with 157 in the United States. The Philippines and Singapore each accounted for 18 vacancies, while the United Kingdom had 15. Consulting was IBM’s second-largest recruiting division after software engineering.

The decision comes amid increasingly restrictive US immigration policies affecting foreign technology workers and the companies employing them. IBM received approval for more than 1,600 H-1B petitions during the US financial year ending September 2026, down from more than 2,000 in the preceding year and nearly 3,000 in 2024. The figures include petitions for continuing employment.

Last month, the US Department of Labour suspended several major technology companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Cognizant, Microsoft and Adobe, from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme (PERM). The programme is an essential stage in the employment-based green card process, and suspensions prevent companies from initiating new labour certification applications.

Indian professionals face particular difficulties because country-specific limits have created lengthy waiting periods for employment-based permanent residency, leaving many dependent on temporary employer-sponsored visas for years.

Additional restrictions include a $100,000 fee announced in September 2025 on certain new H-1B petitions involving workers entering the United States from overseas, which has faced legal challenges, and the replacement of the traditional visa lottery with a weighted selection system favouring higher-paid applicants.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services figures show eligible registrations for cap-subject H-1B visas fell 38.5 per cent to approximately 211,600 for the 2027 financial year, from 343,981 a year earlier. White House data also recorded a 92 per cent decline in registrations by major IT staffing and outsourcing companies, from 24,946 to 2,055. Indian nationals have historically accounted for more than 70 per cent of approved H-1B beneficiaries.