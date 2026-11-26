US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Jared Kushner has warned that the Ukraine conflict risks escalating into a wider confrontation between Russia and European countries, arguing that continued European military and financial support for Kiev has effectively turned the war into a proxy conflict. He said even a relatively minor miscalculation could trigger a major escalation, raising concerns about the wider security implications of the conflict.

Kushner made the remarks in an interview with Mathias Doepfner, chief executive of the Axel Springer media group, released on Wednesday evening. “We’re living in an incredibly dangerous time where, you know, this war is somewhat contained to Ukraine but it’s effectively become a proxy war where Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia,” he said. “And it won’t take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively.”

The warning comes as Washington attempts to advance diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Kushner and fellow presidential envoy Steve Witkoff recently mediated talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Abu Dhabi, marking the first meeting of its kind since February. The American negotiators have also maintained contact with European officials, who are seeking a role in the negotiations.

Kushner said the discussions were centred on addressing what he described as the “root causes” of the conflict and establishing security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine. He argued that neither side could accept an agreement that left it exposed to renewed military threats. Russia, he said, did not want Ukraine and European forces to build up their military presence along its border. Ukraine, meanwhile, needed assurances and sufficient defensive capabilities to prevent Russia from launching another attack after a settlement.

Kushner also said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “shown restraint” and had reassured American officials that he would not use nuclear weapons. The remarks come amid continuing disagreements over the risk of a wider confrontation involving NATO. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it would not attack a NATO member unless attacked first, while arguing that Western military assistance to Ukraine increases tensions and makes European countries de facto participants in the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected suggestions that Russia is threatening nuclear weapons use, describing such claims as “hysteria”. He has also warned of what he called a “dangerous trend of expanding terrorist activities” following Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea and off the coast of Libya.

European governments remain divided over the approach to the war. The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Bulgaria have called for greater emphasis on diplomatic engagement rather than unconditional military and financial assistance to Ukraine. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said in September that certain NATO members were attempting, at any cost, to turn the conflict into a direct confrontation between Russia and the alliance.

Meanwhile, several European states have accused Moscow of organising sabotage operations, including arson and explosions, on their territory. Russia has dismissed those allegations as unsubstantiated.

Kushner’s warning highlights the central challenge facing the diplomatic process: securing an agreement acceptable to Moscow and Kiev while preventing the conflict from widening into a direct confrontation involving European states and Russia.