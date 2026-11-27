Tamil Nadu has introduced 15 days of paid paternity leave for male government employees, in a move intended to encourage fathers to participate more actively in early childcare and promote a more equitable sharing of parental responsibilities. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced the decision on Thursday, November 26, following representations from government employees seeking formal provision for paternity leave.

Under the new arrangement, eligible male employees can take up to 15 days of leave either during the 15 days preceding the expected delivery or at any point within six months after the birth of their child. The provision is intended to give fathers time to support their spouses during childbirth, assist with newborn care and help families adjust to the demands of early parenthood.

The state government said it had considered requests from employees favourably before approving the measure. It described the period surrounding childbirth as particularly important for both mothers and newborns, arguing that fathers should have an opportunity to participate directly in childcare rather than leaving the responsibility primarily to mothers.

The introduction of paternity leave reflects an effort to promote a more balanced approach to parenting within the state administration. The initial weeks and months following childbirth can place considerable demands on families, particularly as mothers recover from delivery while parents adapt to the practical and emotional responsibilities of caring for a newborn.

By providing fathers with a designated period away from work, the government intends to strengthen their involvement in childcare and enable couples to share family responsibilities more equally. The measure also recognises the importance of family support during the transition into parenthood, particularly for employees who might otherwise struggle to balance professional obligations with the demands of a newborn.

The announcement adds to Tamil Nadu’s existing maternity leave provisions for women employed in government service. The state currently provides female government employees with 365 days of maternity leave, placing considerable emphasis on maternal health and child welfare.

In August, the government extended the 365-day maternity leave entitlement to women employees having a third child, bringing the provision into line with the benefit available for their first two children.

The latest decision extends the state’s family-related employment benefits to male employees, recognising a greater role for fathers in the period immediately surrounding childbirth. While the existing maternity provisions provide women with an extended period for recovery and childcare, the new paternity entitlement establishes a specific opportunity for fathers to provide support during the same critical period.

The announcement marks a further development in Tamil Nadu’s public-sector family welfare policy, with the government seeking to make parental responsibilities a shared undertaking rather than treating early childcare primarily as a maternal obligation.