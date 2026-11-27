Some of the world’s largest financial institutions have completed their first live transactions using a new digital gold system in London, marking a significant development in efforts to modernise the global bullion market. JPMorgan, HSBC and StoneX participated in the transactions, which allow banks to buy, sell and pledge fractional interests in physical gold without requiring the underlying bars to be physically transferred between institutions.

The transactions were conducted under the World Gold Council’s (WGC) Wholesale Digital Gold initiative, which seeks to modernise how institutional investors and financial institutions own, transfer and use gold. According to the WGC, the exercise represents the first time major banks have tested the system through actual market transactions rather than theoretical or simulated operations.

Under the arrangement, physical gold bars held in London vaults are incorporated into a digital settlement network. Participating institutions receive what are known as Pooled Gold Interests, representing fractional ownership of the physical gold held within the system. These interests can be transferred electronically and potentially used as collateral in financial transactions without moving the underlying metal.

The pilot involved standard 400-ounce London Good Delivery gold bars. Following the completion and settlement of the transactions, the physical gold was withdrawn from the digital system, demonstrating the entire process, from the initial incorporation of bullion to its eventual withdrawal.

ICE Benchmark Administration operated the system, while Baton Systems supplied the underlying technology.

WGC Chief Executive David Tait described the transactions as a historic development for the bullion industry, saying major financial institutions had, for the first time, transferred and settled fractional ownership of physical gold and used it as collateral in live transactions.

The initiative could address limitations in the existing London bullion market, where much trading takes place through unallocated gold accounts. Under this conventional arrangement, customers hold a contractual claim against a bank rather than ownership of specific gold bars. Although the system makes transactions relatively straightforward and avoids the costs associated with physically transferring and storing individual bars, it exposes holders to the creditworthiness of the institution holding their gold.

Such unallocated claims also generally cannot be pledged as collateral in the same way as directly owned physical assets. The new system seeks to overcome some of these constraints by establishing electronically transferable interests backed by identifiable physical bullion.

JPMorgan’s Mark Amlin, global head of physical commodities, said the development could help expand gold’s use across financial markets. The World Gold Council is also advocating changes to Britain’s financial collateral regulations to make it easier for institutions to pledge gold and recover it in the event of insolvency.

The initiative comes as Asian financial centres seek to capture a larger share of international bullion trading. Hong Kong has begun trial operations of a new gold-clearing system, while Singapore has announced measures to strengthen its gold storage and trading infrastructure, including services aimed at central banks. Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority has also sought industry views on gold tokenisation and its potential application as collateral in wholesale financial markets.

The new digital system is not intended to replace London’s established over-the-counter gold market but to operate alongside existing trading arrangements. However, several issues, including governance arrangements, remain unresolved before wider implementation can proceed.

London continues to occupy a central position in international bullion trading, with more than $1 trillion worth of gold held in its vaults, including substantial reserves belonging to central banks. The successful completion of the pilot transactions could provide financial institutions with an additional mechanism for using those holdings across global markets while retaining ownership of the underlying physical metal.