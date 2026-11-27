US semiconductor suppliers have warned specialised cloud-computing companies that they will not be able to purchase Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips if any of the computing capacity generated by those processors is rented to Chinese companies, according to two people familiar with the discussions. The warnings follow new restrictions introduced by the Trump administration that extend US export controls to remote access to advanced computing infrastructure, closing a route through which Chinese businesses could previously obtain access to powerful American-made processors hosted overseas.

The restrictions were announced on November 16 by the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) through an interim final rule that took effect on November 19. Previously established export controls had effectively prohibited the direct sale of Nvidia’s most advanced chips to Chinese companies and their import into China. However, Chinese businesses could still obtain computing capacity through overseas data centres, renting access to processors without directly purchasing or importing the hardware.

The new regulations seek to address that arrangement by extending controls across the supply chain, affecting both companies selling Nvidia processors and the specialised cloud providers, commonly known as neoclouds, that lease computing capacity to customers. Two people familiar with the matter told CNBC that semiconductor suppliers communicated their restrictions to neocloud operators following the announcement. They requested anonymity because they were discussing private commercial information.

Before the latest restrictions were introduced, Nvidia had indicated that it would not sell chips to customers renting more than 50 per cent of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese companies, according to an earlier CNBC report. The new regulatory framework goes further by placing additional restrictions on indirect access through overseas computing infrastructure.

The developments have also prompted semiconductor distributors to seek alternative buyers for Nvidia processors originally intended for data centres serving Chinese customers. CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the situation, that suppliers were looking for new purchasers for some of these GPUs. Two sources said the effort appeared to involve processors initially allocated to facilities through which Chinese businesses would have rented computing access.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer defended the administration’s approach during an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, describing the new BIS restrictions as an effort to close existing loopholes. He said the Commerce Department’s measures addressed indirect access through smuggling routes, including those involving Southeast Asia, as well as remote access to computing facilities located in third countries.

The measures reflect Washington’s broader effort to restrict China’s access to advanced computing capabilities. US lawmakers have separately pursued additional legislation targeting access to American cloud infrastructure.

Nvidia has warned customers about the proposed Remote Access Security Act, which has passed the House of Representatives but remains subject to approval by the Senate. According to sources previously cited by CNBC, the company cautioned that the legislation could give the US government broader authority to regulate access to cloud services and potentially expose both service providers and customers to legal action.

The expanding restrictions are also creating uncertainty for neocloud companies, whose business models depend on renting high-performance computing capacity. Their shares have recently come under renewed pressure as investors question the sustainability of the artificial intelligence investment boom. Nvidia and the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security had not immediately responded to requests for comment on the latest developments.