French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly rebuked far-right leader Marine Le Pen, telling her to show greater humility after she accused him and the European Commission of attempting to push through an agreement on the European Union’s next long-term budget before France’s 2027 presidential election.

The exchange took place on Thursday in Brussels, where Macron was attending discussions with other European Union leaders. His direct personal criticism of Le Pen, who is currently the frontrunner in the 2027 presidential race, was unusual, as the French president generally avoids commenting on domestic political disputes while participating in EU meetings.

“Mrs Le Pen is campaigning,” Macron said. He added that it demonstrated a particular form of arrogance to behave as though she already controlled France’s political destiny, pointing out that she had not been elected president.

Le Pen had earlier accused Macron and the European Commission of attempting to accelerate negotiations on the EU’s next seven-year budget before the French presidential election. In a statement published on X, she argued that the timing of the negotiations appeared designed to prevent her political movement from defending French interests if voters entrusted it with governing the country.

She said France’s political leaders should concentrate on restoring the country’s position rather than engaging in what she described as inexpensive political manoeuvres intended to prevent French voters from expressing their preferences through the ballot box.

The dispute centres on the negotiations over the European Union’s next multiannual financial framework, which will determine the bloc’s long-term spending priorities and financial commitments. The timing of an agreement has become politically sensitive in France because the negotiations could extend into the period surrounding the presidential transition in 2027.

Macron defended his approach, saying he was taking the forthcoming presidential election into consideration. He explained that if European leaders failed to reach an agreement by December 31, negotiations would have to resume during the second half of 2027, by which time his successor would have assumed office.

However, he insisted that he remained responsible for conducting France’s affairs until the end of his presidential mandate in May 2027. He rejected the suggestion that the prospect of a new administration should prevent him from fulfilling his current responsibilities in European negotiations.

Addressing Le Pen directly, Macron said she should exercise greater humility while campaigning, even if she already regarded herself as occupying the presidency.

The confrontation highlights the growing intersection between France’s domestic political contest and negotiations over major European Union financial decisions. With the 2027 presidential election approaching, disagreements over the timing and conduct of EU negotiations are becoming an increasingly prominent part of the political debate, while Macron maintains that his government must continue exercising its responsibilities until the conclusion of his term.