Germany has appointed its first woman to command a naval base, with 38-year-old frigate captain Lydia Knaak taking charge of the strategically important installation at Eckernförde on the Baltic coast. The appointment marks a milestone for the German Navy, where women remain significantly under-represented, particularly in senior military positions.

Speaking after a formal handover ceremony, Knaak said she was immensely proud of her appointment but stressed that her selection had been based on professional qualifications rather than gender. However, she acknowledged the wider significance of the occasion, saying she would welcome the opportunity to encourage other women and demonstrate the career opportunities available within the Navy.

Flotilla Admiral Christian Walter Meyer, commander of Operational Flotilla 1, formally transferred responsibility from frigate captain Rouven Grünhagen, who had led the base for the previous two years. Knaak’s appointment represents another development in the gradual expansion of women’s participation in Germany’s armed forces.

According to official figures published earlier this year, more than 25,000 women serve in the Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces, which has a total military personnel strength exceeding 184,000. Women therefore account for approximately 13 per cent of military personnel. Although all military career paths have been open to women since 2001, their representation remains limited.

Germany’s Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces has warned in the latest annual report that the potential of female military personnel remains underutilised. Observers have identified difficulties in reconciling military service with family responsibilities as one contributing factor. Other institutional shortcomings persist, including inadequate provision of personal equipment designed specifically for women, according to a report by German public broadcaster BR.

The parliamentary commissioner has also emphasised the importance of visible female role models in attracting more women into military service. Knaak’s career provides an example of the opportunities available within the Navy. Before her latest appointment, she served as first officer aboard the naval auxiliary ships Frankfurt am Main and Bonn, and subsequently worked at the German Naval Command.

At Eckernförde, Knaak said her immediate priority would be to strengthen the base’s operational readiness and prepare it for emerging security threats. She identified hybrid threats as a particular concern, referring to the growing security challenges facing military installations, including suspected hostile activities and the use of drones.

The base has considerable strategic importance. It is the home port of Germany’s six submarines and hosts a training centre for prospective submarine personnel. According to the Navy, approximately 3,000 military personnel and civilian employees are stationed there, making it the second-largest naval location on the Baltic coast after Kiel.

Eckernförde also houses the Naval Special Forces Command, including its combat swimmer units, alongside other highly sensitive military facilities. Knaak said the increasing appearance of drones over cities and military installations demonstrated the need for heightened preparedness.

Her appointment consequently carries significance beyond its gender milestone: she takes command of a major naval installation at a time when Germany’s military is seeking to strengthen operational readiness while addressing persistent barriers to women’s participation.