Some years ago, at the Africa Leadership Initiative, an Aspen fellowship, we were asked to think about moving from success to significance. The seminars, coaching, and readings were meant to cultivate the ethos of servant leadership. Most of us found the idea incomprehensible. If we had a career, a family, and good friends, we considered ourselves successful, and with good reason. In a country as unequal as South Africa, a steady job in a household can change what is possible for everyone in it. What do we owe to others once those opportunities have come our way? After several seminars we agreed that the question could only be answered with time.

Last weekend I went to pay my respects at the home of my former principal, the late Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa’s first woman deputy president (2005-2008) and later executive director of UN Women (2013-2021), who died on 20 November 2026. Young people from the Umlambo Foundation, the education non-profit she established after leaving the Presidency, were there. So were the protectors with whom we had worked when she was deputy president, men and women who had served principals before her and many after her. Administrators and protocol officers were there. Standing among them, I found myself returning to the question the fellowship had left with us.

I write as one of many who served in her office. Much of what follows will be familiar to my former colleagues.

I came to the Union Buildings in 2005 through a conspiracy of four people: Malose Kekana, Malusi Gigaba, Essop Pahad, then minister in the Presidency; and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Kekana was my chief executive at the Umsobomvu Youth Fund, the state youth-development agency, and Gigaba was president of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League. They thought I should go there and mainstream youth development. I was meant to stay for a year. I stayed for fifteen. The Presidency was then led by Reverend Frank Chikane as director-general and Joel Netshitenzhe as head of policy. It immersed me in the deputy president’s strategic priorities, and before long I had moved to her office as head of strategy and then chief of staff.

Ma’am, as we called her, advised that I should not shy away from pink shirts. I needed to be daring and bright, she said, and to bring some energy into the place. Pink was a bold choice for a lowly public servant at the Union Buildings, which I suppose was her point. Then a woman came to a meeting and the shirt caught her eye. She would later become the mother of my children. I had simply followed an instruction from the deputy president, who herself lived in a humble pink abode. The consequences fell somewhat outside her portfolio.

Those of us who worked for her remember the hours she gave to preparation. By the time she walked into a meeting she knew what she wanted to achieve and whose help she needed, and she expected the same of us. There was no comfortable way to sit across from her when she had read the papers on that small South African Air Force Falcon jet and you had not read beyond the headline. For her, preparation was a form of respect, owed to the people across the table and to the people a decision would touch. She read Cabinet documents from front to back: ‘Uzothini when uChief asks questions and you haven’t read the Cabinet Memorandum?’ What would you say, she meant, when President Thabo Mbeki (1999-2008) asked and you had not done your reading?

Through the Joint Initiative on Priority Skills Acquisition (JIPSA) she called on people in South Africa and abroad to secure training placements, learnerships (paid workplace training contracts) and scholarships for young people. During this week of mourning I met some of those beneficiaries, now middle-aged professionals in government and the private sector. One of them told me: ‘I was just a township girl. Through JIPSA I got to see the inside of an aircraft flying to Europe.’ Business leaders such as Yvonne Mfolo, Sindi Koyana, and Nolitha Fakude also count her among the people who shaped their careers. So do former colleagues like Mamoloko Kubayi, Doreen Kosi, Bongani Ngqulunga, Lusanda Mxenge, Thabang Chiloena, Denzil Taylor, Loyiso Jafta, Mandisa Mabaso, Joy Rathebe, Vusi Gumede, and many more. A programme can be judged a success in an annual report. Its significance shows only years later, in people whose lives took a different course. She brought universities and business into the Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative for South Africa (AsgiSA) for the same reason. She was clear about the binding constraints to growth, read the notes we prepared in the Policy Unit closely, and respected evidence in policymaking.

Some of the ministers whose support she needed were her seniors in age and in ANC rank. She came to them with something worth their time and never led with her position. I saw this at first hand in a meeting where I faced resistance from ministers who doubted the National Youth Service programme. She settled the matter in two sentences, citing Mosjuoa Lekota, then minister of defence: ‘Lekota is right. If we do not intervene in the lives of young people, other dark forces will.’ Funding followed, including for the extension of the Military Skills Development System.

Those of us who went on to serve her successors could still recognise the work we had done under her. She put her stamp on the institutions she inherited, among them the South African National AIDS Council, which she used to calm the stormy relations between government and civil society over the national AIDS response. The Inter-Ministerial Committee she chaired to prepare for the 2010 FIFA World Cup remains one of the best examples of coordination in government. She told Joel Netshitenzhe and Alan Hirsch, then an economist in the Presidency’s Policy Unit, that if there were indeed two economies, as President Mbeki had argued, the Presidency must lead the effort to transform the second. Public employment and small-enterprise programmes multiplied, and she asked for an anti-poverty strategy, which we delivered after consulting the social partners at National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). With the Policy Unit she then took these matters to the executive councils of provinces to hear where things were stuck and what political backing they needed.

One day in Pietermaritzburg, Bheki Cele, then KwaZulu-Natal’s member of the executive council for Transport, was explaining the delays in building King Shaka International Airport: ‘Angithi kunabantu abathi kunezinkonjane laphayana, azingathintwa. Yingakho nje i-airport ingakhiwa. Asithumele abafana baKwaMashu bazishaye ngesihlilingi.’ (There are people who say there are swallows over there and they must not be disturbed. That is why the airport is not being built. Let us send the boys from KwaMashu to chase them off with slingshots.) You had to hear Bheki say it in isiZulu. Ma’am laughed all the way from Pietermaritzburg to Pretoria: ‘Izinkonjane, nkosi yami! (Swallows, my Lord!’ Of course some of her interventions, such as her attempt to stabilise the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality did not succeed. The squabbling factions there are still at it today, collapsing what remains of the once-promising manufacturing hub.

Someone asked me recently what had happened to JIPSA. I told her that Blade Nzimande, then minister of higher education and training, had told me to ‘change its name to protect it, because it was too useful to abandon’. It became the Human Resource Development Council of South Africa, which Deputy President Paul Mashatile chairs. Ma’am sustained the programmes she inherited from her predecessor, Jacob Zuma, who later became president, and her successors did the same. These were government programmes, not anyone’s pet projects, she remarked. There was a great deal of change and continuity at the Union Buildings, provided programmes were institutionalised rather than kept in private offices. The more completely a piece of work becomes part of how the state functions, the more readily its origins are forgotten.

After the ANC’s national conference at Polokwane in December 2007, where we saw how she handled political dynamics of her own. She and Kgalema Motlanthe had stood on opposing sides of that contest. When Motlanthe was sworn in as a second minister in the Presidency in 2008, he was already deputy president of the ANC. She told us to give him every support and to make sure he was fully drawn into the work of the institution, and she worked closely with him herself.

There was also the matter of my corner office. It had its own bathroom and, by my reckoning, room enough for two bedrooms, a kitchen and a lounge. Ma’am told me to vacate it for Minister Motlanthe. I moved into a much smaller office, from which I went on to serve Baleka Mbete, Kgalema Motlanthe, Cyril Ramaphosa, and, for a short period, David Mabuza. I admired the way she handled the transition, although I confess I still miss the corner office with a shower. I still remember her dictating her resignation letter in September 2008, when she left office along with President Mbeki, ahead of my slow fingers, followed by the words: ‘You must stay here and serve all ANC leaders with the same discipline. Only leave if they don’t want you.’

In all my years working for her, I never heard her speak ill of a political opponent, inside or outside the ANC. She listened to colleagues, comrades and advisers and kept close to the people she represented, as both Naledi Pandor and Lindiwe Sisulu, former cabinet ministers, remarked in their tributes. A proverb from Inanda, where she and I both went to school at Ohlange High School, founded by John Dube, the ANC’s first president, puts it well: ‘As a leader, you can’t claim to love those you represent without fellowship with those you lead with.’

I think of these habits when I recall what we read in the Aspen fellowship. We read Desmond Tutu’s work about justice and reconciliation. The Iranian sociologist Ehsan Naraghi’s memoir From Palace to Prison made us consider the dangers of political deafness and being a stooge. In Chinua Achebe’s No Longer at Ease we met Obi Okonkwo, the gifted young civil servant brought down by the compromises he had once despised. Those of us who were young, educated and rather pleased with our prospects were warned not to end up like him.

When I left the Union Buildings to become director-general of the National School of Government (NSG), Ma’am affirmed the move and added: ‘Let’s not read about you in the news, wenze kahle njengo DG Chikane nabo Sandile Nogxina wase Minerals (do well, like DG Chikane and Sandile Nogxina of Minerals).’ Malose Kekana, her sounding board on youth development, said the same. I knew exactly what they meant: I must not become Obi Okonkwo. When I asked her to chair the NSG’s Quality Assurance Committee, she accepted without hesitation.

Later I told her I was leaving the NSG for the University of Johannesburg, where she was chancellor. ‘Welcome to the leading university in Africa’, she said. I reminded her that I had been the one asked to test with her whether she would accept the nomination in the first place. She laughed.

On 12 August 2026, the university hosted the inaugural Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Annual Lecture, delivered by her friend Ambassador Thenjiwe Mtintso, an anti-apartheid veteran and South Africa’s high commissioner to Namibia. She reminded us that ‘societal impact begins long before titles’, in homes, communities, churches, and stokvels (community savings clubs), wherever women quietly organise society. For her part, Ma’am told the audience that democracy and freedom are incomplete if a large section of humanity does not enjoy them.

She called recently to ask me to convene a summer school for her mentees in the African Achievers Governance and Policy Leadership initiative, together with Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former president of Mauritius. I said yes without asking what the chancellor was up to. With Ma’am, the teacher and mentor always came first. Ma’am and comrades of hers such as Naledi Pandor made time to study all the way to doctoral level, in the midst of some of the busiest years of their lives. She was still making time for other people’s education.

I keep returning to the mourners at her home. Ministers, judges, politicians, business leaders, public servants, young women activists, and hawkers came, as did retired ambassadors and even teary journalists. People who had known her in very different capacities all found their way to her door. The young people could tell you what it meant to have her take an interest in what they might become. She was a fellow Zebra, as those of us who studied at Ohlange High School are known, and she carried the name further than most, breaking down barriers and lifting girls like Nozipho Mbanjwa as she rose. Now Khosi Shange, Viwe Mtshonshi and the team at her foundation must carry on without her physical presence, as must her husband, children and extended family.

At the fellowship we had been asked to think about what we might do for others once we had succeeded. Thenjiwe Mtintso’s words make me wonder whether we have put things in the right order. Ma’am was doing work that mattered long before she held the offices by which so many came to know her. Those offices gave her more room to do it.

In my poem ‘Down in the Valley of the Sages’, I ask what we want of life as our elders grow older.

Down in the valley of the sages

We watch our sages age

Hoping for life’s mercies

To extend the lease of life

For more days, weeks and even years

I know what I would have done with a few more days. I would have spoken to her about the summer school. And all of us who worked with her would have liked to hear her laugh again, telling the bodyguards to go incognito: ‘ningangifakeli umjojo eHydro’ (don’t shine a spotlight on me when I go to the spa).

Like the rest of us sinners, Ma’am had her faults. What I admired in her, as I did in Nelson Mandela, was how long she kept trying to do things that mattered. She preferred doing them not to being praised.

That is why, as we take leave of her, I hear the South African choir Ladysmith Black Mambazo singing ‘Kukhona Ikhaya Labangcwele’ (There Is a Home for the Saints). I hear the song as a prayer for Ma’am to rest in peace. We went to the house where we had hoped to find her for many more years. Now we wish her rest in a home we can only sing about.

From all of us who served in her office: hamba kahle (go well), Ma’am. Lala ngoxolo (rest in peace).

I had said yes to the summer school and to the research on African leadership. Those promises will be fulfilled.

To return to ‘Down in the Valley of the Sages’:

Over ages, new sages rise

Hoisted by the spirits of the old

Down in the valley we dance

in circular formation

To the tunes, relentless and melodic

of the counsel of the sages

Springs of hope spring forth

The sun brightens,

the caressing winds blow

Down in the valley of ageing sages, nurturing the new

The cycle of life, turning and turning.

Source: Globetrotter