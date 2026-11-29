A small, single-engine aircraft designed for recreational flying became the centrepiece of an alleged international cocaine operation connecting South America, Africa and Australia. Its pilot, Australian Timothy James Clark, died when the aircraft crashed in Brazil in September 2025, carrying approximately 200kg of cocaine. Investigators now say the same aircraft had previously delivered an equivalent quantity of cocaine to a remote airstrip in Western Australia, revealing a trafficking route that authorities believe could have survived the pilot’s death.

The findings, reported by investigative organisation Bellingcat, have connected two drug investigations separated by thousands of kilometres and several months. They also point to the alleged involvement of individuals associated with the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, an Irish criminal network with international operations. The revelations emerged through cooperation between Brazil’s Federal Police and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), whose investigations have helped establish how a seemingly ordinary private aircraft was allegedly used to transport large quantities of cocaine across oceans.

The connection centres on Clark and Oliver Andreas Herrmann, a German national facing charges in Australia over the importation of 200kg of cocaine in December 2024. Bellingcat had previously established links between the two men and reported that Herrmann was an alleged associate of the Kinahan network. In its latest investigation, the publication disclosed that Brazilian authorities had received information from the AFP identifying Clark as the pilot who delivered the Australian shipment.

According to Gustavo Gatto, head of Brazil’s Federal Police in the state of Alagoas, the Australian authorities contacted his department and shared information from Operation Mirkwood, the investigation into the December 2024 cocaine importation. Gatto told Bellingcat that two men were arrested in Australia after receiving 200kg of cocaine allegedly delivered by Clark using the same aircraft that subsequently crashed in Brazil.

The AFP said Herrmann had allegedly met a small aircraft at Overlander Airstrip in Western Australia on the day before his arrest, alongside another man. Although the agency did not identify the aircraft’s manufacturer or model, it confirmed that the plane had not been seized during its investigation. Herrmann and Melbourne resident Hamish Scott Falconer were charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of a controlled drug after police discovered 200kg of cocaine in their hotel rooms. The drugs were estimated to be worth A$65 million. Both men are due to appear in court next month. The allegations have yet to be tested in court.

Investigators believe the aircraft’s modifications made the operation possible. Clark flew a single-engine Sling 4 TSi, which had been adapted for long-distance journeys through the installation of additional fuel tanks, increasing its capacity by approximately 500 litres. Gatto told Bellingcat that, in December 2024, Clark travelled from Brazil across the Atlantic to South Africa, stopped to refuel in Madagascar and continued across the Indian Ocean to Western Australia. The journey connected the Brazilian cocaine supply network directly to a receiving operation on Australia’s western coast.

The aircraft’s movements also indicate that the operation was not necessarily a one-off undertaking. Gatto confirmed that Clark had previously flown between South Africa and Brazil on other occasions. GPS information recovered during the Brazilian investigation showed that the aircraft had completed a direct 26-hour flight from South Africa to Brazil immediately before the September 2025 crash. Clark, who had lived in South Africa, was believed by Gatto to have been preparing to transport the cocaine recovered from the aircraft to Australia, repeating the route used in 2024.

The investigation has also raised questions about how frequently the aircraft travelled undetected. Its transoceanic journeys did not appear on conventional flight-tracking platforms such as Flightradar24. However, data from ADS-B Exchange recorded a 26-hour journey in May 2023, when the aircraft departed Upington Airport in South Africa’s Northern Cape and was detected arriving in Recife, northeastern Brazil, the following day. The tracking signal disappeared over the Atlantic before reappearing as the aircraft approached Brazil. The recorded journey appears to have been the aircraft’s first documented flight to the country.

Other movements identified by Bellingcat have drawn attention to possible connections with separate international cocaine operations. During August 2023, the aircraft flew from Brazil to Barbados while the MV Matthew, subsequently seized off Ireland carrying two tonnes of cocaine, was docked in Curaçao. Clark published a favourable restaurant review in Barbados on 27 August, and the aircraft was tracked leaving the island the following day. The timing places Clark’s movements within the same period as the cargo vessel’s journey, although the supplied investigation does not establish that the aircraft and ship were directly involved in a coordinated operation.

The Sunday Times had previously linked the MV Matthew cocaine shipment to the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, a transnational network estimated to be worth $1.5 billion and associated with drug trafficking, money laundering and arms smuggling. The newspaper reported that the group acted as a broker in assembling the shipment and intended to oversee the sale of a substantial portion of the drugs. Irish police have also suspected possible Hezbollah involvement in the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s investigation, codenamed Operation Fuselo, has uncovered a wider trafficking network. A multi-state police operation resulted in the seizure of almost one tonne of drugs, searches of several properties and the arrest of 10 people. Some of those arrested reportedly have records connecting them to Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), Brazil’s largest organised crime group. Police also seized another aircraft, a Cessna 172M Skyhawk, associated with AeroBanner Propaganda Aérea, an aerial advertising business.

Gatto said investigators believed Clark may have used the legitimate advertising operation as a cover for flights into and out of Brazil. Although the aircraft conducted genuine commercial activities, Gatto described an incident in which Clark allegedly asked a trainee pilot to fly it to another Brazilian state with its transponder switched off, raising suspicions of illicit activity.

The most significant concern, however, is whether the route has continued. Asked by Bellingcat whether the Brazil-Australia operation ended with Clark’s death, Gatto said he had no reason to believe that it had. He considered it very likely that other pilots had taken over the journeys, describing the route as exceptionally profitable.

That assessment remains an investigative belief rather than confirmation of continuing flights. Nevertheless, the evidence assembled by Brazilian and Australian authorities, together with Bellingcat’s reconstruction of aircraft movements, points to a trafficking operation whose reach extended far beyond the countries where the drugs were seized. Clark’s death may have exposed one pilot and one aircraft. It has not established that the network behind the operation has been dismantled.