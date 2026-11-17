The European Union has appointed Ms Sylvia Hartleif as its Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Sri Lanka, with the concurrence of the Sri Lankan Government.

Hartleif, who will be based in Colombo, formally assumed her diplomatic appointment by presenting her credentials to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka on 17 November 2026 at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The appointment was made by the European Union with the agreement of the Government of Sri Lanka, formally establishing Hartleif as the EU’s new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the country.