Infantino Offers FIFA Reform Talks but Rules Out Resignation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has signalled an openness to reforms within world football’s governing body, offering to discuss changes to its decision-making processes with representatives of FIFA’s 211 member associations. The Swiss official, who has come under increasing criticism, made the proposal in a letter to the presidents of the member associations, according to The Athletic and the news agencies dpa and AFP, citing the letter.

Infantino proposed discussing how FIFA institutions could be involved earlier in major projects and what role the president should play in those processes. According to the letter, an October meeting could provide an opportunity for “consultation with the confederations, the member associations and the affected stakeholders” on decision-making within the organisation.

He also said he would ask the FIFA Council whether it wanted to commission an independent external examination of the organisation’s current governance system for major strategic projects. The proposal would potentially open the way for an outside assessment of how major initiatives are developed and approved within FIFA.

At the same time, Infantino made clear that the reform discussion should not be interpreted as a step towards his departure. In the letter, he explicitly stated that he intends to continue leading FIFA despite calls for his resignation.

“I remain fully committed to leading FIFA and am confident about what we can achieve together. Our responsibility is greater than any individual proposal or disagreement,” Infantino wrote.

The FIFA president has faced particular pressure since a proposal emerged in the summer concerning the marketing of World Cup rights through external investors, including figures from the circle of US President Donald Trump. The proposal triggered criticism and intensified calls for Infantino to step down.

In his letter, Infantino argued that the controversial proposal had reached the public too early. He said this had created the false impression that a decision had already been taken, rather than presenting it as a proposal that remained under discussion.

The controversy subsequently drew opposition from figures within European football. Critics around UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin called for Infantino’s resignation after the plans became known during the summer. The German Football Association, led by Bernd Neuendorf, who also sits on the FIFA Council, has likewise taken a clear position against Infantino.

Despite the criticism, Infantino remains committed to leading FIFA. His proposal for consultations and an independent external examination places governance and decision-making at the centre of the organisation’s current debate, while leaving his own position unchanged.

The immediate focus is therefore likely to be on the discussions proposed for October and on whether the FIFA Council will support an independent examination of the governance system for major strategic projects. At the same time, those seeking a change in FIFA’s leadership have yet to identify a rival candidate for the next presidential election.