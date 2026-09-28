RAF Fairford Arrests Put Iran Link Under Investigation

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and preparing a terrorist act after three suspicious vans were stopped near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, triggering a major security operation and the evacuation of about 85 households. Counter Terrorism Policing is investigating whether the incident could be connected to Iran, although investigators are keeping an open mind and no motive has been established.

The arrests were made in the early hours of Sunday 27 September after police received a call at about 12.45am reporting three vehicles apparently travelling towards the airbase. Armed officers responded in the Whelford area and detained five men under the Explosives Act. They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act. A 400-metre cordon was established around the vehicles while the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit used robotic equipment to examine them.

Counter Terrorism Policing senior national co-ordinator, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, said the investigation remained at an early stage. “We are in the early stages of an investigation and five men remain in custody,” she said. “We continue to work with Gloucestershire Police to keep the community safe as we work to gather evidence from the scene.” Tests were continuing to establish whether suspected explosive devices found in the vans were viable. Investigators were also examining materials that were initially considered consistent with improvised explosive devices.

The possibility of an Iranian connection is being examined because RAF Fairford is used by the United States Air Force and has been involved in US military operations against Iran. The Times reported that counterterrorism detectives were considering whether the incident was linked to Tehran, while stressing that investigators were keeping an open mind. Other possible motives, including a jihadist connection, were also not being ruled out. The UK’s national terrorism threat level remains at severe, meaning an attack is considered highly likely.

The base has particular significance in the current conflict. Four US Air Force bombers landed at RAF Fairford in the spring after then-prime minister Sir Keir Starmer authorised “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases. In July, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any British base used for attacks on Iranian territory would be considered a “legitimate target for our forces”. The British government subsequently said it “stands ready 24/7 to defend itself”.

RAF Fairford was placed at the highest threat level, Delta, following the incident. RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, about 150 miles away, was placed on Charlie alert, the second-highest level issued by the US Department of Defence. A US Air Force spokesperson said personnel at Fairford “remain vigilant” but declined to discuss specific force-protection measures for operational security reasons. The base is home to the USAF’s 501st Combat Support Wing.

The operation began after a member of the public noticed the vans while driving through Whelford. The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she saw the vehicles blocking the road and then a group of hooded and balaclava-wearing men moving towards trees and fields near the base. She called 999 and said officers arrived about 15 minutes later. “A plucky amateur shouldn’t be spotting an unusual bit of activity at 1am when the air base is on high alert,” she said. “I think it’s absolutely astonishing.”

Images showed three white vans surrounded by armed police and a bomb disposal robot. Two had open rear doors and large black barrels could be seen nearby. At least one van reportedly carried the logo of a fuel company and a telephone number missing a digit. The company said its name had been used without its knowledge or permission and that it was co-operating with the authorities.

For Whelford residents, the police response meant an abrupt evacuation. Julian Tudsbery, who has lived in the village for 30 years, said officers arrived at his home at about 7am. “There were several police, three police cars in the drive, and they said you need to evacuate, there’s been a major incident,” he said. Other residents described being ordered out without time to prepare, with some leaving pets behind. Evacuated households were taken to Cirencester Leisure Centre while the cordon remained in place.

Local residents had also noticed increased security around RAF Fairford in recent weeks. One woman who has lived near the perimeter for about 50 years said heavy vehicles and concrete barriers had appeared at the gates. “Obviously they’re taking security seriously,” she said. Another resident said the military presence had increased as tensions surrounding the base grew.

President Donald Trump said the alleged plot had been “looking to do big damage” to the facility and praised the British response. “We had them under investigation,” he told reporters. “They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great.” British officials have not confirmed that the suspects were previously under investigation or that Iran was responsible for the incident.

The British government said it was grateful to emergency services that had acted quickly but that it would be inappropriate to comment while investigations continued. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the incident was “being dealt with” and thanked emergency teams for acting “so swiftly”. The five men remained in custody as investigators examined the vehicles, materials and circumstances surrounding their arrest.