British actor Robert Pattinson has been selected to play James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as the next performer to portray the fictional British intelligence agent in one of cinema’s longest-running franchises. The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios on the official 007.com website, marking a significant change in the production and creative direction of the film series following the departure of its long-standing producers.

“Thus begins a new era for one of the most celebrated figures in film history,” the production company said in announcing the casting of the 40-year-old actor. Pattinson will become the seventh actor to play Bond in the cinema franchise, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig.

The appointment ends years of speculation over who would inherit the role after Craig announced his departure following the release of No Time to Die in 2021. Numerous actors had been linked to the part during the intervening period, but Pattinson’s selection places an internationally established performer, known for moving between major commercial productions and unconventional film projects, at the centre of the next phase of the franchise.

The next Bond film is scheduled to reach cinemas in 2028 and will be directed by Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune. Its release would come approximately seven years after No Time to Die, making the interval between films the longest in the history of the series. Steven Knight, the screenwriter responsible for the new production, confirmed in September that an initial draft of the screenplay had been completed.

A promotional trailer released on 007.com accompanied the casting announcement. Running for approximately 25 seconds, the clip features the familiar Bond theme music and shows Pattinson emerging from darkness with a gun drawn. The accompanying message, “James Bond will return”, signals the continuation of the franchise with a new lead actor.

Pattinson’s selection brings an actor whose career has been shaped by both major studio productions and more experimental cinema into a role historically associated with a succession of performers who have defined Bond for different generations. He first attracted widespread attention through his portrayal of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005. His international breakthrough came with the Twilight film series, in which he played vampire Edward Cullen, a role that established him as a prominent figure in global popular culture.

He subsequently developed a varied film career, taking on projects beyond the commercial franchises that initially brought him international recognition. His later work included the role of Batman, further consolidating his position in major film productions while maintaining a presence in less conventional projects. He has also served as the advertising face of Dior Sauvage fragrance.

Born and raised in London, Pattinson developed an interest in acting at an early age and gained initial experience through theatre, smaller film productions and television roles before achieving international recognition. His career has since combined commercially successful films with projects that have allowed him to work across different genres and styles.

The appointment also comes at a turning point in the ownership and management of the Bond franchise. The new film will be the first produced under Amazon’s creative leadership, following a major change in the relationship between the technology and entertainment company and the family that had controlled the series for more than six decades.

The character first appeared in Ian Fleming’s 1953 novel Casino Royale and made his cinema debut in 1962 in Dr. No. Since then, production company Eon has made 25 films featuring the secret agent. For much of that period, the franchise remained under the direction of the Broccoli family, whose involvement shaped its development from a literary character into an internationally recognised film property.

Albert R. Cubby Broccoli, Barbara Broccoli’s father and Michael G. Wilson’s stepfather, originally established the film series alongside producer Harry Saltzman. Barbara Broccoli and Wilson subsequently became its principal custodians, overseeing its creative direction and production for many years.

Amazon acquired the MGM film studio in 2022 for US$8.5 billion, gaining a 50 per cent stake in the Bond franchise. Despite the acquisition, Broccoli and Wilson initially retained control over the creative direction of the films. Their relationship with Amazon was reported to have become strained, with the two long-standing producers continuing to exercise considerable influence over decisions concerning the future of the series.

In early 2025, however, Broccoli and Wilson unexpectedly announced that they were relinquishing creative control, ending the family’s direct stewardship of the franchise. The decision marked a major shift for a film series that had remained closely associated with the same family for more than 60 years.

The announcement prompted concern among sections of the Bond fan community about how Amazon would manage the property and whether its commercial interests would affect the character and identity of the films. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos publicly invited suggestions from his followers on X about who should become the next James Bond, following the announcement of Broccoli and Wilson’s withdrawal.

With Pattinson now selected and Villeneuve attached as director, the next production will bring together a new lead actor, a different creative leadership structure and a franchise entering its first film under Amazon’s direction. Steven Knight’s completed initial screenplay draft provides the starting point for the production scheduled to bring Bond back to cinemas in 2028.