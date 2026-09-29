Sri Lanka and China Deepen Indian Ocean Policy Dialogue

The Pathfinder Foundation and the China Center for South Asian Studies (CCSAS) at Sichuan University launched the Colombo Maritime Dialogue 2026 Report at a virtual ceremony on 28 September, bringing together the conclusions and recommendations of a May dialogue focused on cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

Representatives of both institutions participated in the online launch. Bernard Goonetilleke, Chairman of the Pathfinder Foundation, and Prof. Qiu Yonghui, Chief Expert and Vice Director of CCSAS, delivered the welcome and opening remarks. The formal launch was followed by concluding remarks from Prof. Rong Ying, Chair Professor at CCSAS, and Admiral (Retd.) Prof. Jayanath Colombage, Distinguished Fellow at the Pathfinder Foundation.

The Colombo Maritime Dialogue was held in Colombo on 13 and 14 May under the theme “Fostering Win-Win Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region”. The event brought together experts and scholars to exchange views on maritime affairs and examine opportunities for greater cooperation across the region.

The report identifies the Indian Ocean as a vital maritime space for international trade, energy flows, connectivity and economic development. At the same time, the dialogue recognised what it described as increasingly complex security and environmental challenges facing the region.

Discussions examined several areas in which countries and institutions could cooperate on shared maritime concerns. These included maritime safety, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, maritime crime, disaster response and maritime domain awareness. The sustainable management of marine resources was also identified as an area requiring cooperation.

The report records the discussions, perspectives and recommendations that emerged during the two-day dialogue. It highlights continued dialogue, cooperation and engagement as means of developing greater understanding and identifying shared interests among countries and institutions in the Indian Ocean Region.

The publication also places particular emphasis on dialogue and mutual understanding among countries in the region. According to the Pathfinder Foundation, the Colombo Maritime Dialogue forms part of its continuing efforts to promote policy discussion on issues affecting Sri Lanka and the wider Indian Ocean Region.

The initiative is jointly organised by the Pathfinder Foundation and the China Center for South Asian Studies at Sichuan University. The two institutions said their collaboration reflects a shared interest in promoting informed dialogue, strengthening mutual understanding and fostering constructive cooperation on maritime issues affecting the Indian Ocean Region.

Through its work with Sichuan University, the Pathfinder Foundation said the initiative seeks to facilitate exchanges among academics, policymakers and maritime experts while identifying opportunities for cooperation that can support regional stability and sustainable development.

The 2026 dialogue therefore focused not only on maritime security but also on practical areas of common concern, including disaster response, fisheries, marine-resource management and maritime safety. The report brings those discussions together in a single publication and records the recommendations that emerged from the May meeting.

The report, titled “Colombo Maritime Dialogue – 2026”, is available on the Pathfinder Foundation website.