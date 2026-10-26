Sri Lanka Navy Officer Earns Top US Naval Postgraduate School Honours

US Ambassador Eric Meyer presented a master’s degree from the US Naval Postgraduate School to Sri Lanka Navy Lieutenant Commander Piyumi Kathriarachchi on Monday, recognising her outstanding academic performance and achievements during a programme funded by the United States government.

The ceremony took place at the American Center Colombo on 26 October 2026, with Rear Admiral Rohan Joseph, Director General of Training, and Commander C.R.P. Walakuluge, Director of Media, Sri Lanka Navy, also in attendance.

Kathriarachchi graduated near the top of her class at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), a graduate university in Monterey, California, which prepares military and defence professionals for leadership positions. She completed the Defense Logistics Management programme with honours, earning a grade point average of 3.98 out of a possible 4.0.

She also received the NPS Outstanding Thesis Award and the Kiwanis Club of Monterey Outstanding International Student Award. The latter distinction is presented to only two international students at the institution each year.

Her studies were financed through the US International Military Education and Training (IMET) programme, which supports the professional development of Sri Lankan military personnel by providing education and training intended to strengthen their respective services and deepen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Kathriarachchi’s award-winning thesis examined spare parts procurement challenges facing the Sri Lanka Navy, addressing an area of practical importance to the service. According to the US Embassy, her research demonstrates how military education can equip Sri Lankan officers with specialised knowledge applicable to domestic operational requirements, including efforts to strengthen naval readiness.

“Lieutenant Commander Kathriarachchi’s achievements reflect both her exceptional dedication and the value of world-class American military education,” Meyer said.

“Through U.S.-funded training, she has gained knowledge and skills that she is now bringing home to strengthen Sri Lanka’s Navy. Her success demonstrates how investing in the professional development of our partners strengthens our defence cooperation and contributes to a safer, more secure Indian Ocean region,” he added.

Following the degree presentation, Kathriarachchi met Sri Lankan young people at the American Center, where she discussed her experience studying in the United States and encouraged them to pursue educational opportunities, develop their abilities and contribute to the country’s future.

Reflecting on the value of her studies, she said the programme had provided her with practical knowledge that she intended to apply in her naval career.

“My time in the United States gave me new tools to tackle real challenges facing our Navy. I look forward to putting that knowledge to work in service of Sri Lanka and hope my experience encourages other young Sri Lankans to pursue opportunities that can make a difference for our country,” she said.

A graduate of Taxila Central College in Horana, Kathriarachchi has previously achieved a milestone in the Sri Lanka Navy’s history. In 2013, she became the first female midshipman in the service to receive the prestigious Sword of Honour.

Her latest academic achievements include graduating with honours from the Defense Logistics Management programme, receiving the Outstanding Thesis Award and securing the Kiwanis Club of Monterey distinction, which recognises only two international students at the Naval Postgraduate School annually.