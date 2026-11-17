The Government of Switzerland has appointed Mr Daniel Hunn as its Ambassador to Sri Lanka, with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka.

Hunn, who will be based in Colombo, presented his credentials to President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, on 17 November 2026 at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The appointment, made with the agreement of the Sri Lankan Government, formally establishes Hunn as Switzerland’s new diplomatic representative to Sri Lanka.