Trump Faces Scrutiny After Reporter Is Apparently Barred From Air Force One

The White House has apparently denied a British Independent reporter a previously promised place aboard US President Donald Trump’s aircraft after the journalist challenged him over a proposed whistleblower reward programme. Andrew Feinberg reported that he had been told he could no longer travel with the president to a campaign event in Iowa on Thursday, without being given a reason for the decision.

According to The Independent, the White House press office responded to Feinberg’s enquiries with the words, “Thank you for your understanding.” The reported exclusion came a day after Trump repeatedly berated the journalist during an exchange in the Oval Office, while an official White House social media account subsequently directed an ableist insult at him.

The confrontation began when Feinberg questioned Trump about a proposed initiative under which people who exposed fraud in federal programmes would receive 1 per cent of the amount uncovered as a reward.

Feinberg pointed out that the False Claims Act of 1863 already provided a more extensive mechanism for whistleblowers to receive financial rewards. Under the existing law, eligible whistleblowers can receive up to 25 per cent of the money recovered by the government, the reporter told the president.

Feinberg asked why potential whistleblowers would pursue a reward of 1 per cent under Trump’s proposed programme when they could potentially obtain a much larger share through the existing legislation.

Trump appeared not to understand the point initially, responding that the proposed reward represented a substantial amount of money because the sums involved could run into billions or even trillions of dollars.

Vice-President JD Vance then intervened, describing Feinberg’s question as “a fundamentally dishonest question” and defending the proposed programme. Trump subsequently turned his attention to the reporter and asked who he was.

The exchange appeared to subside before flaring up again about 10 minutes later. Trump pointed towards Feinberg while apparently intending to call on another journalist standing nearby. When Feinberg began speaking, Trump responded: “I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.”

A few minutes later, the president again reacted angrily when the reporter attempted to speak. “Quiet!” Trump said before adding: “What is wrong with you? You are a sick person.”

The confrontation was followed by a post from the Rapid Response 47 account on X, which is officially operated by the White House and is known for its aggressive political commentary. The account referred to Feinberg as a “mongoloid idiot”, an ableist insult.

The reported decision to deny Feinberg a place aboard Air Force One followed these incidents, although the White House did not provide a reason for the change, according to The Independent.

The dispute centred on the proposed whistleblower initiative and the journalist’s comparison with the existing False Claims Act, which allows eligible individuals to receive a share of money recovered by the government.