The US government is considering a halt to diesel exports as fuel prices rise sharply in the United States, with President Donald Trump saying the measure could have a limited effect on domestic prices. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration was examining whether such a step would be feasible, including the possibility of either a complete or partial suspension of exports.

Trump said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Debate in New York that the United States produces large quantities of diesel and that restricting exports could have a small effect on fuel prices at home. He said he had supported the measure for some time.

The proposal comes as fuel costs have risen substantially in the United States during the Iran war, placing increasing pressure on Trump ahead of congressional elections in November. Americans are now paying almost 50 per cent more for petrol on average than before the war began, while diesel prices have recently reached a new record high.

The administration’s consideration of an export restriction could also have consequences beyond the United States. The source says the US has been Europe’s most important diesel supplier in recent years after the Middle East. Before Russia’s war against Ukraine began, Russia had been one of the European Union’s major diesel suppliers.

The possibility of restricting exports has gained support from some Republicans as fuel prices have climbed. Several Republican politicians have increasingly attributed the higher prices directly to the war in Iran and have called for measures to reduce domestic costs.

Mike Rogers, a Republican seeking a seat in the US Senate in Michigan, said: “The war in Iran must end to lower costs.” He also called for the suspension of US diesel exports, a position that other Republicans have supported.

Bessent’s comments indicate that the administration has not yet settled on the scope of any restriction. Officials are examining both a complete export ban and a partial halt, with the feasibility of the measures still under consideration.

The proposal comes as the administration faces growing domestic pressure over fuel prices while continuing to assess how changes to US diesel exports could affect the domestic market. The United States’ role as a major diesel supplier to Europe means that any significant reduction in exports could also affect fuel supplies outside the country.