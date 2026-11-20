The White House temporarily confiscated mobile phones belonging to journalists accompanying US President Donald Trump on his return flight from China on Thursday, citing cybersecurity precautions against potential espionage attempts. The unusual measure was implemented as Trump departed Shenzhen following meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

According to a report filed by the travelling press pool, journalists were initially informed that their phones were being collected for security reasons, without further explanation. A subsequent report, issued after Air Force One landed in the United States approximately 15 hours later, provided additional details of the procedure.

A member of the presidential staff collected a number of mobile phones from reporters as they boarded the aircraft and placed them inside a specially designed bag intended to block electronic signals. Journalists were told that the measure was a cybersecurity precaution designed to guard against possible espionage. The devices were returned to their owners after the aircraft arrived in the United States.

Although security arrangements surrounding presidential travel are periodically adjusted, the precise circumstances that prompted the decision remained unclear. The White House did not immediately provide further information explaining why the journalists’ phones had to be removed for the duration of the flight.

The aircraft used for the journey also differed from the traditional presidential aircraft arrangements. Trump travelled aboard a Boeing luxury jumbo jet gifted to the United States by Qatar, which is currently serving as a temporary presidential aircraft. Rather than making the customary refuelling stop in Alaska during flights between Asia and the United States, the aircraft flew directly from Shenzhen to a military base near Washington.

The unusual handling of journalists’ electronic devices comes amid increased scrutiny of security arrangements surrounding Trump’s international travel. Those protocols attracted particular attention in July, when the president secretly switched aircraft in Turkey before travelling to the United Kingdom.

The operation was initially concealed but was subsequently revealed to have been prompted by an Iranian assassination threat. Trump later said the change of aircraft had been carried out at the request of the US military and the Secret Service.

The latest incident highlights the additional security precautions being applied to presidential movements following concerns about potential threats to the US president. However, the absence of a detailed official explanation has left questions about the specific intelligence or security assessment behind the decision to confiscate journalists’ phones.