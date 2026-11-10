Pope Leo XIV draws 2.5 million worshippers to Argentina for largest Mass of his pontificate

Pope Leo XIV celebrated the largest Mass of his pontificate on Monday, drawing an estimated 2.5 million people to Buenos Aires, according to local authorities, as his visit to Argentina brought together large religious gatherings and renewed attention to his political and social messages.

The Mass, held in the parks of Palermo, was the largest public gathering since Leo XIV became Pope. Thousands of people filled the surrounding streets and public spaces, with many arriving from Sunday night and spending the night at the venue to secure places near the main stage. Thirty-three giant screens were installed across an area extending more than two kilometres to allow the crowds to follow the ceremony.

The gathering followed the Pope’s address on Sunday to President Javier Milei and senior government officials, in which he delivered a strongly political message. He called for people to be placed ahead of economic considerations and referred to groups affected by the government’s spending cuts, including pensioners, people with disabilities, universities and the scientific sector. On Monday, his homily focused on the importance of the family in Argentine society.

Arriving in Palermo at about 11.30am after visiting the Little Cottolengo Don Orione home for people with disabilities on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Leo XIV travelled through the crowds in the popemobile, greeting those gathered along the route.

In his homily, he described the family as a central source of Argentina’s cultural and social values. “The history, culture and society of Argentina have found in the family the source from which to draw the fundamental values of the people,” he said. He added that families had played a role in transmitting faith, human virtues, the culture of work, respect for older people, the defence of life and fidelity to one’s word.

President Milei, senior government officials, city authorities and representatives of the clergy attended the ceremony from the front row. However, when the official broadcast showed the president on the giant screens, brief whistles and boos were heard in some sections of the crowd. By contrast, the Pope’s tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis, the Argentine-born Jorge Bergoglio, who died last year, was greeted with widespread applause and cheers.

The gathering attracted people from across Argentina and neighbouring countries, including Uruguay, Chile and Brazil. Many carried rosaries, crucifixes, religious images and Argentine flags. Others travelled considerable distances to attend. Among them was José Luis, a 42-year-old Paraguayan living in Entre Ríos province, who arrived with his pregnant wife and two children. He said he had strong faith in Leo XIV and hoped the Pope’s words would give his family strength.

For some attendees, the Pope’s earlier political remarks were as significant as the religious ceremony. Lidia, 71, who travelled from Villa Ballester with her family, said she had been unable to see Pope John Paul II during his 1987 visit and did not want to miss the opportunity to see Leo XIV. Welcoming his criticism of economic priorities, she described Sunday’s message as realistic and reflective of the difficulties people were experiencing.

Leo XIV is due to celebrate another major Mass on Tuesday in Córdoba, about 700 kilometres north-west of Buenos Aires. More than 2,000 buses have registered to transport pilgrims to the city, and provincial authorities expect attendance to exceed one million. The Pope is scheduled to arrive at 9am and celebrate Mass at 10am at the Military Aviation School grounds, before visiting the city centre and meeting religious representatives at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption.

His final public Mass in Argentina is scheduled for Wednesday in Luján, about 40 kilometres from Buenos Aires, before he leaves the country for Peru.