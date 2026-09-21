Singapore Turns Seized Luxury Goods Into US$862,000 Windfall

Singapore has raised more than S$1.1 million (US$862,000) from the first auction of luxury goods seized in the country’s S$3 billion (US$2.35 billion) money laundering case, with intense competition for handbags and jewellery producing prices far above initial estimates.

The strongest bidding came for a limited-edition yellow monogram leather pumpkin bag created by Louis Vuitton in collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. After a 30-minute bidding battle, the bag sold for S$87,000 on Sunday night, more than five times Hotlotz’s initial estimate of S$12,000 to S$16,000. A final rush of 42 bids drove the price sharply higher.

The auction, conducted by Singapore-based auctioneer Hotlotz, involved the first tranche of 337 handbags and accessories seized in connection with the money laundering case. Every item was sold, generating more than S$1.1 million in total.

Several other lots also attracted unusually strong interest. Chrome Hearts necklaces, bracelets and a ring received mostly 30 or more bids, with some final prices reaching several times their estimates. A diamond double-cross pendant necklace sold for S$11,000, roughly 10 times its estimated value of S$1,000 to S$1,500.

The vigorous response to the luxury goods contrasted sharply with the reception for high-value real estate connected to the same illicit network. When seized properties were offered at auction on September 17, none found a buyer.

A second Hotlotz auction, featuring 286 pieces of fine jewellery seized in the case, remains open until September 27. The two auctions together were estimated to generate between S$2.9 million and S$3.9 million.

Chanel handbags accounted for the largest share of the luxury bags offered in the first auction and were among the most sought-after items, alongside Chrome Hearts jewellery. A beige goatskin Chanel mini flap bag covered in diamanté sold for S$15,000, with around one-third of its 28 bids submitted on Sunday.

Elaine Fung, founder of luxury sourcing firm Loveholic, said iconic designs such as Chanel classic flap bags and Lady Dior bags were expected to attract buyers because of their broad recognition, including among consumers who do not closely follow luxury fashion.

Fung said the publicity surrounding the auction had been expected to push prices somewhat above ordinary resale levels, but some bids had exceeded expectations by a significant margin. A Chanel classic flap in caviar leather, for example, sold for S$13,000, while comparable pre-owned pieces generally sell for less than S$10,000, according to Fung.

“The strong interest did not surprise us. The bid amounts did,” Fung said, adding that publicity and the competitive atmosphere could have encouraged more aggressive bidding. She also noted that some participants might not have been familiar with prevailing retail and resale prices.

Hotlotz applies a 20 per cent buyer’s premium to the closing bid, including Singapore’s goods and services tax, although the tax can be waived for foreign buyers.

The auction mechanism itself can also extend competition. If a bid is placed during the final five minutes before a lot closes, the bidding period is extended by another five minutes. Further bids trigger additional extensions until five full minutes pass without another bid. As a result, lots generally close several hours after their scheduled ending time.

The Sunday auction is part of a wider programme of 15 online auctions for assets seized in the S$3 billion money laundering case. The sales are scheduled to take place between September this year and May 2027.

The seized assets were handed by Singapore police to audit firm Deloitte for liquidation in August last year. Proceeds from the sales will be paid into the government’s consolidated fund, which functions as the central pool for government revenues and spending.

The contrasting response to the auctions illustrates the different appeal of the assets being sold. While confiscated luxury property failed to attract a buyer, handbags and jewellery linked to the same case have generated fierce competition, with some individual items selling for many times their estimated values.