Sri Lanka and Russia Complete First Wolverine Path Military Exercise in Russia

Sri Lanka and Russia have concluded a bilateral military exercise in the Russian Federation, with special operations forces from the two countries conducting joint training in weapons, tactical operations, battlefield medicine and drone operations.

The Wolverine Path 2026 exercise was held from 22 to 27 September at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Primorye. It was the first time the exercise had been conducted in Russia and was described as an important stage in strengthening defence cooperation and friendly relations between the armed forces of the two countries.

The exercise brought together units of the Sri Lankan Army and the Combined Arms Army of Russia’s Eastern Military District. During the training, the participating forces exchanged skills in firing various types of standard weapons and practised the fundamentals of military tactical firing. They also demonstrated offensive and defensive actions as part of the joint programme.

Training extended beyond conventional weapons and manoeuvres. The programme included tactical medicine, engineering training and the use of motor vehicles and buggies. Particular attention was given to drone operators, reflecting the role assigned to unmanned systems during the exercise.

Sri Lankan servicemen also shared their methods of warfare involving small groups operating in mountainous and forested terrain. The training was intended to allow the participating forces to exchange operational skills and experience in difficult environments.

The exercise therefore combined instruction in weapons handling and tactical firing with field-based training and specialised capabilities. The inclusion of tactical medicine, engineering, vehicles and drones formed part of a broader joint training programme involving the two military contingents.

Wolverine Path 2026 also included cultural and sporting events during the exercise. According to the information provided on the drills, these activities were organised alongside the joint military training with the aim of strengthening friendly ties between the participating personnel.

The conclusion of the exercise follows five days of joint activities at the Sergeyevsky training ground in Primorye. The training involved both Russian and Sri Lankan units and included the exchange of methods and skills between the two forces.

The exercise was presented as a development in the defence relationship between Sri Lanka and Russia, with the first conduct of Wolverine Path on Russian territory providing the setting for the two militaries to undertake combined training and personnel exchanges.