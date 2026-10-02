Taiwan Receives First New F-16Vs After Delays as China Tensions Persist

Taiwan received the first two of 66 new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets ordered from the United States in 2019 on Friday, after months of delays, providing additional aircraft for an air force that regularly scrambles to monitor Chinese military activity around the island.

The aircraft arrived at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung on Taiwan’s mountainous east coast after flying via Hawaii and Guam. They landed at noon local time, or 0400 GMT. Defence Minister Wellington Koo told reporters at parliament shortly before the arrival that more F-16Vs would reach Taiwan before the end of the year, although he did not provide a timetable.

“Of course we won’t only have delivered these two by year-end,” Koo said.

The delivery comes as Taiwan faces continued pressure from Beijing, which claims the democratically governed island as its territory. Taipei has repeatedly complained about delays affecting US weapons orders, while Washington remains Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier.

The United States approved the $8 billion F-16V sale in 2019. Completion of the order would increase Taiwan’s F-16 fleet to more than 200 aircraft. Delivery has been delayed by issues including software problems, adding to concerns in Taiwan over the pace of US arms supplies.

The arrival of the first two aircraft came almost exactly a week after US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. Trump said in May, following a meeting with Xi in Beijing, that he was holding a new $14 billion arms package for Taiwan in abeyance. He had approved an $11 billion package in December 2025.

Taiwan has continued discussions with Washington over weapons sales. Koo said last week that the government had repeatedly received assurances from the US that its policy towards Taiwan had not changed. Taiwan also has a backlog of previously ordered weapons awaiting delivery.

The new F-16Vs are equipped with advanced avionics, weapons and radar systems intended to improve Taiwan’s ability to respond to China’s air force, including its J-20 stealth fighters. Taiwan completed an upgrade programme for its existing F-16 fleet in 2023, while Washington has been unwilling to provide Taipei with more advanced US fighters such as the F-22 or F-35.

US officials believe a Chinese invasion of Taiwan before 2028 is increasingly unlikely, according to people familiar with US thinking. Taiwan is due to hold its next presidential election in early 2028. Koo nevertheless said China’s intention to annex Taiwan by force had not changed.

The United States is legally required to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, although Washington and Taipei have no formal diplomatic relations. Beijing has repeatedly demanded that Washington stop supplying weapons to Taiwan, while the Chinese foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Friday’s F-16 deliveries.

A US State Department spokesperson said: “We continue standing with friends and allies across the Indo-Pacific to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values — that includes Taiwan.”