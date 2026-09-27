Trump Says US and Cuba Could Reach a Deal

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he believes the United States and Cuba will reach an agreement on a change of regime and indicated that military action would not be necessary. His remarks came after a CBS report raised the possibility of US military action against Cuba.

“I would say that Cuba and us will reach an agreement,” Trump told reporters at the White House before travelling to Tennessee for a campaign event ahead of the US midterm elections on 3 November. Asked about the situation on the island, he said: “Cuba is in a very difficult situation. We want to help Cuba. We want to open the doors of Cuba to our people.” He added that there were “great Cuban Americans who want to return”.

Trump made the comments during his customary exchange with reporters before boarding Marine One, the presidential helicopter that takes him to Andrews military base, from where he was due to continue his journey aboard Air Force One.

The statement followed a report by CBS earlier this week about possible US military preparations involving Cuba. According to the report, a US Army Reserve unit had requested information from lower-level commands about their availability to support US Southern Command. CBS directly linked the request to a possible plan involving Cuba, although the document itself did not specifically name the island.

EL PAÍS has not been able to verify the CBS report. Asked by the newspaper about the information, Southern Command said it would not disclose details concerning operational movements or possible deployment timetables for security reasons. The uncertainty surrounding the report leaves the precise purpose of the request unclear.

The possibility of a US military operation against Cuba has circulated in Washington for some time, with its prominence varying according to developments in US foreign policy. Following the difficulties faced by the Trump administration during its war with Iran, some observers believe military action against Cuba has become less likely.

The possibility nevertheless remains part of the political debate. Florida Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart said this week in an interview with Jorge Ramos for EL PAÍS: “I think after Iran comes Cuba.” His comment came as Washington continued to apply pressure on the Cuban government and pursue a change of regime on the island.

The United States has maintained a commercial blockade of Cuba since the beginning of the year, restricting access to oil and many other supplies. The pressure has come as Cuba faces a severe economic and humanitarian crisis. Almost one-third of the country’s population has emigrated over the past decade, while shortages of energy have left hospitals, schools and factories without sufficient power to operate and produce food.

Washington has also been conducting covert talks with some Cuban leaders as it seeks political change, but those contacts have produced no major advances so far. Trump’s latest comments therefore mark a public emphasis on reaching an agreement rather than resorting to military action.

The president did not specify what kind of agreement he expected or how a change of regime would be achieved. His remarks instead focused on the difficult conditions inside Cuba and on the prospect of Cuban Americans returning to the island.

The comments also came after renewed attention in Washington to the possibility of direct intervention. While the reported military preparations remain unverified and Southern Command has declined to discuss operational details, Trump said publicly that he expected Washington and Havana to reach an agreement and that military action would not be required.