Sri Lanka Opposition Prepares No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker With 46 Allegations

Sri Lanka’s opposition is preparing to bring a no-confidence motion against parliamentary Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne containing 46 allegations concerning his official activities and the use of state property and resources, according to political sources cited in the report.

A draft of the motion has been prepared by a team of experts, with allegations covering the Speaker’s official residence, vehicles, fuel, staff administration and other parliamentary resources. The sources described it as the no-confidence motion containing the largest number of allegations to have been prepared in Sri Lanka.

The proposal to bring the motion was presented at a meeting of opposition MPs by lawyer and parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara. Jayasekara said the other opposition parties had also supported the move.

Among the principal allegations is a claim that Wickramaratne obtained a second government residence on Loris Path in Colombo while occupying the official residence allocated to the Speaker. The additional residence is reportedly intended for ministers, deputy ministers and senior government officials who do not have accommodation facilities.

The proposed motion also alleges that eight employees have been assigned to maintain the Speaker’s official residence, with their salaries and allowances costing about Rs.760,000 a month. According to the allegations, water, electricity and other maintenance expenses are also being paid from parliamentary funds.

Another allegation concerns a residence in a housing complex on Loris Path, Colombo 04, which was reportedly allocated to the Speaker’s private secretary, Chameera Gallage. The opposition is expected to claim that the arrangement caused a financial loss to the state.

The motion is also expected to allege that, in addition to the two official vehicles allocated to the Speaker, a parliamentary van bearing registration number WP NC-4923 was used by him and fuel was obtained for it.

It further contains allegations concerning items listed as belonging to the Speaker’s official residence. These reportedly include claims that pillowcases, towels and other items were removed from the residence without proper authorisation, amounting to misuse of state property.

The opposition also plans to raise concerns over a separate unit operating under the name “Speaker’s Media Unit”. The allegation is that equipment belonging to Parliament’s communications division was obtained for the unit without following the required procedures.

Another claim relates to meals taken by the Speaker with his private secretary in the Speaker’s private dining area. The opposition alleges that money payable for a guest was not paid, resulting in a financial loss to Parliament.

The proposed motion also accuses the Speaker of improperly intervening in Parliament’s internal administration by reprimanding employees who allegedly failed to provide facilities requested by members of his private staff and by taking measures including their transfers.

The opposition plans to hand the 46-allegation motion to Parliament Secretary-General Kushani Rohanadeera during the next parliamentary week. Jayasekara has said he expects to secure the support of all opposition parties.

The allegations described in the proposed motion remain claims intended for inclusion in the no-confidence motion and have not been established as findings of guilt by a court or other competent authority. The Speaker’s response to the allegations will therefore form part of the public consideration of the motion.