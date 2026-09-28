Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to Meet Trump Amid Deepening AI Safety Dispute

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei is set to have a private dinner with President Donald Trump on Sunday, bringing together two prominent figures who have taken sharply different positions on the risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence.

The meeting will be the first private sit-down between Amodei and Trump after months of strained relations between the Anthropic chief and the administration. The tensions intensified during a bitter contract dispute with the Pentagon earlier this year and deepened in June, when the Commerce Department briefly imposed export controls on Anthropic’s Mythos model.

It was not immediately clear what the two men planned to discuss. People familiar with the matter confirmed the dinner on condition of anonymity because they were discussing confidential arrangements. Axios first reported the planned meeting. Anthropic and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The dinner comes amid growing concern over AI safety following a series of high-profile security breaches involving advanced models. OpenAI disclosed last week that its models had hacked an Australian government website earlier this year, adding to pressure from US lawmakers and parts of the technology industry for new standards governing the development and deployment of AI systems.

Amodei has become a prominent advocate for stronger safeguards. In an essay published on 12 September, he warned of existential risks from AI and called for greater regulation. He also pledged to slow the development of the most advanced models, a position subsequently embraced by OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and SpaceXAI founder Elon Musk.

Trump has taken the opposite position. He has dismissed fears about catastrophic AI risks as “a hoax” and rejected calls for greater international co-ordination on AI as “a globalist conspiracy”. After Amodei published his essay, Trump issued a series of social media posts opposing any slowdown in AI development, including one that directly named the Anthropic chief.

The disagreement has coincided with visible signs of friction between Anthropic and the administration. Amodei was among the few prominent Silicon Valley executives absent from Thursday’s White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping. Altman, Musk and Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang attended the event.

The Sunday dinner will also precede a busy week of AI-related meetings in Washington. Trump is due to welcome Musk and Huang on Tuesday for an event marking the launch of a new AI-powered government website. Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown, who has acted as a company point person in negotiations with the Pentagon and Commerce Department, is also expected to attend the ribbon-cutting.

Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are separately scheduled to host a gathering of AI chief executives on Tuesday. In recent weeks, lawmakers have increasingly raised concerns about AI safety and introduced measures that would require testing of new systems and greater disclosure of risks.

Trump and his senior advisers have opposed measures they believe could slow AI development. The president has made maintaining US leadership over China in artificial intelligence a central part of his economic agenda. Rather than imposing new rules, Trump and his advisers have said companies should be held individually responsible for the technology they release.