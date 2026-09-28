Brazil’s Overseas Electorate Reaches Record 918,876 Ahead of 2026 Presidential Vote

Brazil’s overseas electorate has reached a record 918,876 registered voters ahead of the country’s presidential election on October 4, according to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The voters, spread across 134 countries, will be able to cast ballots for president and vice-president in 186 cities. If no candidate secures the required result in the first round, a second round is scheduled for October 25.

The overseas electorate represents slightly more than 0.5 per cent of Brazil’s approximately 158.7 million registered voters, but it is the largest number of Brazilians registered to vote outside the country since the electoral series began. The increase has been sustained over 16 years: approximately 210,000 voters were registered abroad in 2010, around 354,000 in 2014, about 500,000 in 2018 and nearly 700,000 in 2022. Between 2010 and 2026, the number increased by approximately 358 per cent.

The figures reflect the growth of the Brazilian diaspora, improved voter registration and the ability of citizens living overseas to maintain political and civic ties with Brazil. Electronic voting and consular registration have also made participation possible for voters living far from the country. Under Brazilian electoral law, however, citizens whose electoral domicile is registered abroad can vote only for president and vice-president. They cannot vote from abroad for governors, senators, federal deputies, state legislators or mayors.

The United States has the largest overseas electorate, with approximately 265,400 registered voters, followed by Portugal with around 134,700 and Japan with approximately 88,300. Canada has roughly 46,400, while Germany has about 41,500. The distribution reflects established migration patterns, employment and family ties, and large Brazilian communities. Portugal’s position is also connected to historical, linguistic and cultural links, while Japan’s electorate includes members of the Brazilian-Japanese community and descendants of Japanese immigrants who have moved between the two countries.

The demographic profile of registered voters abroad is predominantly female and includes a substantial proportion of voters with higher education. Women account for approximately 57 per cent of the overseas electorate and men for 43 per cent. Single voters represent 52 per cent, married voters 42 per cent, divorced voters 6 per cent and widowed voters approximately 1 per cent. The register includes 6,614 voters with disabilities. Some 38 per cent of overseas voters have completed higher education, while another 29 per cent have completed secondary education. The largest age group is 40 to 44, followed by those aged 45 to 49 and 35 to 39.

The register does not, however, represent every Brazilian living outside the country. Only citizens who have transferred their electoral domicile to an overseas location are included. Brazilians temporarily living abroad while retaining an electoral domicile inside Brazil remain subject to the domestic voting rules and must justify their absence if they cannot vote.

The TSE will establish polling stations in embassies, consulates, schools, hotels and other authorised locations. Electronic voting machines will be used at most polling stations, with voting administered by Brazil’s electoral justice system in co-ordination with the Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions. Votes cast overseas will be counted and transmitted to Brazil for incorporation into the national presidential result.

Voting remains mandatory for citizens aged between 18 and 70, including those whose electoral domicile is abroad. Voters unable to attend must justify their absence. For overseas-registered voters, the first-round deadline is December 3, 2026, and the second-round deadline is January 8, 2027. The justification can be submitted through the official e-Título application or at overseas polling stations equipped with electronic voting machines. There will be no separate polling stations solely for submitting justifications.

A separate rule applies to Brazilians who are abroad temporarily but remain registered in a Brazilian municipality. They must justify their absence within 30 days of returning to Brazil, or through e-Título, the TSE or regional electoral-court websites, or their electoral registry office. There is also no “voting in transit” system abroad: voters cannot simply appear at an overseas polling station outside their registered voting city and cast a ballot.

The scale of the overseas electorate has increased the importance of logistical planning. Voters in some countries may need to travel considerable distances to reach designated polling centres, while authorities must manage different time zones, accessibility requirements and the operation of electronic voting equipment. Clear information is particularly important for voters who need to establish whether their electoral domicile is abroad, identify their assigned polling location and understand the procedures for identification and absentee justification.

The expansion of the electorate also has implications for campaign strategy. Brazilian political campaigns can reach overseas voters through social media, diaspora organisations and Brazilian media abroad. Issues including migration policy, consular services, taxation, family reunification, labour rights, international trade and Brazil’s relations with other governments may have particular relevance to citizens living outside the country.

The overseas vote remains limited to the presidency, leaving Brazil without dedicated parliamentary representation for its diaspora. As the number of registered voters abroad grows, the existing system could become part of future discussions over additional overseas polling locations, foreign representation or remote voting mechanisms. For the 2026 election, however, the existing arrangement will determine how nearly 919,000 Brazilians exercise their right to choose the country’s next president and vice-president.