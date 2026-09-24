Rwanda’s Kagame Intensifies Crackdown on Opposition as Political Prisoners Die in Custody

Rwanda’s government has intensified its repression of political opposition under President Paul Kagame, who has led the country for more than three decades. The latest case involves opposition leader Victoire Ingabire, for whom prosecutors requested a life sentence on Monday on charges of conspiring to overthrow the government.

Ingabire has become a prominent symbol of opposition to Kagame’s rule, but her case comes amid a wider pattern of arrests and deaths in custody. At least two political prisoners have died in prison during the past 18 months: retired general Frank Rusagara, who spent a decade imprisoned without being allowed to see his family, and singer and blogger Aimable Karasira, who was serving a five-year sentence. Human Rights Watch has said both men criticised the government and were tortured during their imprisonment.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has said the proceedings against Ingabire, who is accused of conspiracy against the government, constitute a clear violation of international law. Katrina Lantos Swett, president of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, said in July that Kagame’s government had “a long and sordid history of using any means necessary to suppress criticism and silence dissent”, including imprisonment and extrajudicial executions. She described Ingabire’s continued prosecution as further evidence of that pattern.

The repression has continued alongside Rwanda’s substantial reliance on international development assistance. According to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the World Bank, Rwanda is among the 20 countries receiving the most development aid relative to its population. The country receives about €1.3 billion a year, equivalent to roughly 10% of its gross domestic product. Major donors include the United States, before cuts introduced under Donald Trump, as well as Germany, France, Japan, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, alongside UN agencies and multilateral donors.

International assistance has accompanied major improvements in Rwanda’s economic and social indicators since the 1994 genocide. The country has recorded annual growth rates of between 7% and 8% and has achieved strong regional indicators in education and public health. Rwanda also has the world’s highest proportion of women in parliament, at 61%, and is recognised for its cleanliness and contribution to UN peacekeeping missions.

At the same time, UN findings cited in the source have accused Rwanda of actively contributing to instability and conflict in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo through its support for the Congolese rebel group M23.

The government’s domestic record has drawn repeated criticism from Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Rwandan opposition figures. Rusagara died in prison about 18 months ago while serving a 20-year sentence. He had described Rwanda as a “police state” and a “banana republic” and praised the opposition Rwanda National Congress. He was arrested in 2014 alongside his brother-in-law, Colonel Tom Byabagamba, and Byabagamba’s driver, retired Sergeant François Kabayiza, during a wider wave of arrests involving government-party members who had expressed criticism.

Karasira died in a Kigali hospital in May, reportedly from an overdose of medication. Prosecutors had accused him of genocide denial and incitement to public disorder after he spoke about massacres and killings attributed to Kagame’s Rwandan Patriotic Front during and after the 1994 genocide. He was imprisoned alongside other YouTubers, including Dieudonne Niyonsenga and Yvonne Idamange, who received sentences of 15 and seven years respectively. Denise Zaneza, a Rwandan exile, described Karasira’s death as “suspicious” and called for an independent investigation.

Most of Rwanda’s opposition remains in exile, with major centres in Belgium and France and in the United States and Canada. Opposition members have also faced attacks abroad. The Rwanda National Congress was previously based in South Africa, but attacks against its members, particularly Faustin Kayumba Nyamwasa and Patrick Karegeya, led to its departure from the country.