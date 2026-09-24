Sri Lanka Opposition Rallies Against Proposed 22nd Constitutional Amendment

Thousands of supporters of Sri Lanka’s Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) gathered at Polduwa Junction in Battaramulla on Thursday to protest against the government’s proposed 22nd constitutional amendment, with opposition leader Sajith Premadasa pledging that his party would reverse the amendment if it forms the next government.

The protest, organised under the theme “No 22 that destroys democracy”, began in the morning amid heavy rain in the Battaramulla and parliamentary access areas. Demonstrators, many wearing black bands, gathered along the road from Polduwa Junction towards Parliament, temporarily disrupting traffic and blocking the parliamentary access route, according to the source.

Premadasa told the gathering that the proposed amendment represented an attempt to undermine democracy and judicial independence. He alleged that the government was using its parliamentary majority to pursue changes that would concentrate political power.

“Even if they pass it here, under our government we will reverse it,” Premadasa said, arguing that the amendment was an attempt to create “a one-party state” and place the state under the control of a single political party. He also said the SJB would seek to restore what he described as democratic rights affected by the proposed changes.

The protest continued after the Welikada Police reported the matter to the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court. The court subsequently ordered Premadasa and the protesters to conduct the demonstration peacefully and lawfully without causing inconvenience to members of the public using the roads. The organisers said protesters complied with the order and maintained discipline throughout the demonstration.

Addressing the crowd in the rain, Premadasa said the protesters had not gathered to set Parliament on fire or promote violence. “We have come in a very disciplined and civilised manner to protect democracy,” he said, presenting what he described as democratic discipline as a central principle of the protest.

Premadasa also challenged the government to hold provincial council elections if it was prepared to face the public’s judgement. He accused the government of seeking to strengthen its position through what he described as unfair legislation and said his party would oppose attempts to move the country towards one-party rule.

The opposition leader also addressed ongoing discussions about cooperation among opposition parties, including the United National Party. He said the SJB was prepared to work with any democratic and “clean” political force committed to the country’s progress and public welfare. At the same time, he described the SJB as the country’s “only alternative” and said it represented the alternative government.

“Remember, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya is the only alternative available to the people of this country; we are the alternative government,” he said.

Premadasa further accused groups aligned with the government of attempting to discourage people from attending the demonstration through statements and other organised measures. He said claims that SJB politicians and trade unions would not participate had been intended to create fear and uncertainty among the public.

At the conclusion of the protest, Premadasa thanked SJB officials, organisers, parliamentary and local government representatives and members of the public who had attended despite the rain. He urged protesters to disperse peacefully and without disorder, saying that maintaining law and discipline after a demonstration was part of a civilised political movement.

SJB general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, party chairman and MP Kabir Hashim, Colombo District MP and media spokesman S.M. Marikkar, opposition chief organiser Gayantha Karunatilaka and other political representatives also attended the protest. The demonstrators subsequently dispersed peacefully, following both the court order and instructions from the party leadership.